Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens Dubai's renovated Al Shindagha Museum

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opened the newly renovated Al Shindagha Museum on Monday, saying the preservation of culture and history in the UAE demonstrates the country's dedication to sharing the diverse values of national identity.

Speaking at the inauguration, he also said museums help tell the story of the emirate.

“Our museums serve as cultural beacons that embody our heritage,” he continued.

“We want the world to know Dubai’s story and its history.

“Dubai has always been a hub for traders and those pursuing a better life and it will continue to thrive as a centre of global civilisations on both cultural and humanitarian fronts.”

Sheikh Mohammed directed that Al Shindagha, covering an area of 310,000 square metres, be transformed into an open-air museum that narrates the story of Dubai.

Located on the western bank of Dubai Creek, Al Shindagha is the modest neighbourhood where Sheikh Mohammed was born and spent a significant part of his childhood.

Al Shindagha Museum is the largest heritage museum in the UAE, featuring 22 pavilions that include 80 historic houses showcasing the development of Dubai and the country.

It offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s.

The museum, which aims to attract more than one million visitors by 2025, features collections from more than 100 contributors.

Each pavilion has its own theme and display, including Dubai Creek — Birth of a City, People and Faith, Perfume House and Al Maktoum Residence.