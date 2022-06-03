Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Media Council

Dubai has established a council to develop and enhance its media sector as a regional and global hub.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued a law establishing Dubai Media Council, with Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed as chairman.

The body will support the media to generate high-quality content, said Sheikh Ahmed.

He said the law establishing the media council “heralds a new phase of media industry development in the emirate”.

“Sheikh Mohammed has always endeavoured to make the media a key partner in the country’s development journey and raise the profile of Dubai’s accomplishments and ambitions in various sectors, including its goal of becoming the world’s best city to live, work, visit and invest,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

The council will work to enhance relations with local, regional and international media organisations.

It will also supervise Dubai’s media sector, take decisions, establish new companies — either alone or in partnership with a third party — and invest or acquire media companies within the country or abroad.

Mona Al Marri will serve as the council's vice chairperson and managing director.

Other members of the board include Hala Youssef Badri and Malek Sultan Al Malek.

The board serves a renewable three-year term.