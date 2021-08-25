Sheikha Latifa Al Maktoum to appear on the cover of 'Vogue Arabia'

Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will appear on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s September issue.

In her first ever cover shoot, Sheikha Latifa is pictured at dawn, with Dubai in the backdrop, and is presented as a symbol of hope, purpose and the country’s creative ecosystem. She was photographed by Paola Kudacki in the Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood, an area near the Dubai Creek that is deeply linked to the history of Dubai.

Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chair of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority on a second cover for the September cover of 'Vogue Arabia'. Photo: Vogue Arabia

In the corresponding interview, Sheikha Latifa shares her plans for the post-Covid-19 recovery of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector, and addresses misconceptions around the role of Arab women in society. She also opens up about what it’s like to be one of the few women in the Al Maktoum family with a public role.

“Ensuring the happiness of the people of Dubai through culture and creativity, and paving the way for people to create and share their own success stories is a passion I work towards – not a role or a job I do. My greatest wish is to share Dubai’s heritage, culture, and story with the world in the same way residents and visitors share theirs with us,” she says.

Notably, September is Vogue Arabia’s 50th issue, which aligns with the UAE celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year.

“September marks our 50th edition, and in the year that the UAE turns half a century, which gives the issue a different gravitas. Photographing Sheikha Latifa in Al Shindagha, where the story of modern Dubai started, and listening to her stories of the past and her vision for the future was an absolute privilege, resulting in a feature that will always be a highlight in Vogue Arabia’s history,” says Manuel Arnaut, Vogue Arabia’s editor-in-chief.

