'Heartbeat of my happiness': Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leads birthday wishes to wife Sheikha Hind

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday led the birthday wishes for his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum.

Sheikha Hind, who has turned 64, has played a significant role in the rise of Dubai and has sought to champion humanitarian values over the years.

“On your birthday, every year, you are the most beautiful of my days,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“Every year, you are the heartbeat of my happiness and my peace. Every year, you are my companion on the journey and the friend of my life.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also took to social media to send love to his mother.

“On your birthday, we do not celebrate a new year of life, but rather a journey and path of giving and generosity,” he wrote on X. “From you, we learned that goodness endures, that mercy is a blessing, and that benevolence is a legacy that remains in people’s hearts.”

A lifetime of work

In October 2020, Sheikha Hind was honoured by the UN for leading a charitable initiative that delivered millions of meals to people in need during the pandemic.

She was named Humanitarian of the Year 2020 at the Arab Woman Awards UAE for her efforts in leading the community-spirited project.

She has also led the UAE Food Bank since it was established in 2017, a body that co-ordinates the distribution of surplus food from restaurants, the hospitality sector and other outlets to those less fortunate.