Ajman tower block blaze forces tenants to evacuate

Residents of an apartment block in Ajman were evacuated after a fire broke out in the building on the Corniche on Tuesday evening.

Teams from Ajman Civil Defence and Ajman Police were sent to the scene and were able to contain the blaze within 25 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Video shared by police showed flames rising through several floors of the high-rise building, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. Authorities said the fire was the result of an accident and did not spread to nearby buildings.

Fire crews commenced cooling operations once the blaze was extinguished.

"Ajman Civil Defence teams successfully contained an accidental fire that broke out in a residential tower on the Corniche, responding immediately after receiving the emergency report," Ajman Media Office said.

"The relevant authorities in Ajman stated that the tower’s residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety. The fire was successfully contained, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings."

Police urged the public to abide by safety measures to help prevent fires and protect lives and property.