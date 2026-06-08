Newborn rescued from Sharjah apartment fire

Sharjah firefighters raced to the rescue of a newborn baby after an early-hours blaze broke out at a residential building in the emirate.

Crews from Al Mina and Samnan stations were called into action after being alerted to a building fire in the Al Nasiriyah area at about 1.35am on Friday.

Officers used ladders equipped to cope with extreme heat to reach the baby girl and her family, who were trapped on the second floor.

Sharjah Civil Defence said an air-conditioning unit had caught fire in the family's apartment.

All members of the family were taken to safety following the swift emergency response.

“The danger wasn’t from the blaze, but from the thick smoke that lowers the visibility and endangered the lives of residents especially the elderly and children,” the authority said in a statement.

“Firefighters rescued the baby girl who remained inside amid the emergency conditions. They carried her to safety.”

Civil defence teams had split into groups, with some responsible for extinguishing the fire, as colleagues began to rescue tenants.

Brig Yousef Obaid Al Shamsi, director general of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the fire was brought under control without any casualties, with officers preventing its spread to other apartments.

“Firefighters are ready around the clock to save lives and face a wide range of risks to protect the community and safeguard lives and property,” Brig Al Shamsi said.