Fire at Sharjah car parts centre brought under control after raging for hours

Emergency services from across the country were called to the blaze in the emirate's industrial area on Friday morning

August 01, 2025

A fire that broke out at a car parts centre in Sharjah on Friday morning has finally been contained after a hours-long emergency response effort involving teams from across the country.

The blaze started at a facility selling used car parts in the Industrial Area 10, a commercial district in the emirate.

Sharjah Police issued a social media alert at 8pm confirming that cooling operations at the site were now under way. No injuries were reported.

The force had earlier said it was working with teams from Sharjah Civil Defence to control the fire and prevent its spread.

Police said they were called to deal with the fire on Friday morning, but not reveal the time that response teams arrived at the scene.

"The teams began their tasks immediately upon receiving the report and are currently continuing their efforts to control the fire and prevent its spread," police said.

Sharjah Civil Defence said crews arrived at the site in 8 minutes, with the swift response aiding efforts to contain the fire.

The fire authority said public safety was its priority throughout the extensive operation.

Gas lines near to the area were closed in co-ordination with Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority as a precautionary measure.

Emergency services in Sharjah were assisted by civil defence crews from Dubai, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

Investigations are now under way to establish the cause of the fire.

