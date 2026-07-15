Du calling services disrupted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Customers of the Dubai telecoms firm du found they were unable to make phone calls on Wednesday morning due to an apparent fault.

Du’s app was also unavailable, with a message displaying: “Our team is working hard to improve our app. We will be back."

SMS messaging was available and customers were able to use internet services for social media apps and calls on Botim, its internet calling service.

Downdetector, the portal that tracks global telecoms services, showed a sharp spike in service disruption reports, starting from 7.35am UAE time.

The National has reached out to du for comment on what has caused the outage and when it expects to restore full services to customers.