Warehouse fire in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Military City put out by armed forces

Firefighting teams from the UAE Armed Forces have dealt with a fire in a warehouse at Zayed Military City.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which has been brought under control, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday afternoon.

“Firefighting teams from the Armed Forces dealt with a brush fire resulting from the burning of some wood and old ammunition in one of the warehouses of Zayed Military City,” the ministry said on X.

“The Ministry of Defence confirms that the fire has been brought under control and there are no injuries, and it calls on everyone to obtain information from its official sources.”