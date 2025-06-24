Abu Dhabi homeowners urged to install mandatory fire alarm system to boost response times

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued a renewed call to homeowners to install mandatory fire safety systems in their properties to help boost emergency service response times and save lives.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said Hassantuk – first approved by the government in 2020 for all existing and planned homes in the Emirates – was crucial to efforts to mitigate the impact of fires.

Hasan Alkuthairi, a civil defence representative, said that homeowners are given a grace period in order to sign up but face fines of Dh1,000 if they do not comply with the directives.

It was not made clear how soon after the warning the fine is applied, nor how regularly the fine will be given to homeowners who continue to flout rules.

The wireless safety system is designed to connect directly to a command room where emergency workers will be alerted to the case of a fire, verify it, and send a response team.

It applies only to villas and town houses as apartment complexes are already equipped with mandatory fire detection systems.

It was already in operation in public buildings such as schools and hospitals before being required in private residences from 2024.

“One second is important to us, in this one second, we can save lives,” said Mr Alkuthairi.

“The main goal of the Hassuntuk system is that our response is faster than the danger imposed. By installing the system, you contribute to your home's and family's safety.”

Figures released last year by the Ministry of Interior showed there were 1,636 residential fires in the UAE in 2023, up from the 1,385 the year before.

He reiterated that buildings under construction must install the fire alarm system before they are provided with a certificate of completion.

Additionally, it is also be part of building licenses before houses go into construction.

The official did not say how many fire alarm systems have been installed in Abu Dhabi to date.

More than 43,000 had been installed in villas in the UAE by September, 2023. These figures did not include Dubai.

Mr Alkuthairi said that globally it takes six minutes on average for firefighters to arrive but the danger of the smoke is at its highest in the first three minutes.

“There are times when you are sleeping or not paying attention but, through this system, you'll be warned and you'll be able to evacuate the house until the firefighting and rescue teams get there.

“Regular maintenance of the system is important too, its effectiveness and usefulness will be determined by how well maintained it is.”

Emiratis benefiting from social support will have the cost of installing Hassantuk covered by the Social Support Authority.

Fires can strike anytime

“We had cases where someone had a fire happen on the second day of moving to the house. At 3am he was surprised to find a fire in the kids' room as a result of an air conditioner malfunctioning,” said Mr Alkuthairi

“By God's grace and the Hassantuk system, he was warned of the danger, went to look and see where the alarm was going off and was surprised it was in his kids' room. Because of the system, he was able to evacuate quickly in this very dangerous situation.

He said that “our families are our responsibilities” and the system will help you take care of them.

He added that the biggest challenge is in installing the system at existing buildings and urged house owners to go to the Hassantuk online portal to apply for the system.

To improve fire safety measures, property owners are required to enrol in the Hassantuk e-alert system, which sends notifications of fires to the civil defence.

The system has several functionalities, including alarm verification and providing firefighters with precise location details and the most efficient route to the fire incident.

How much does it cost?

Hassantuk was introduced in 2018 and initially subscription was optional.

Now, the basic plan starts from just over Dh233 a month for 24 months or there is a one-time payment for Dh5,903, according to the Ministry of Interior website.

After booking and completing a survey, homeowners will given a quotation depending on the size of the home. It will include the fire alarm panel and sensors needed.

