Fire crews contain blaze at carpet market in Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed

Emergency services have contained a fire that broke out at the Carpet Souq in Mina Zayed on Friday morning.

Large plumes of black smoke were visible across the capital as police and civil defence teams were called into action to tackle the blaze.

"Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have dealt with a fire that broke out on Friday morning at the Carpet Souq near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi," Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a social media post at 11.40am.

"The public is advised to obtain information from official sources only."

It is not yet known whether there were any casualties resulting from the incident.

The National has contacted Abu Dhabi Civil Defence for more information.