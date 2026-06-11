Sheikh Hamdan: 'Our goal is to make Dubai the world's leading AI hub'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has said the emirate's goal is to become the "world’s leading hub for developing and deploying advanced AI solutions".

Dubai's Crown Prince made his comments as he chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and the Digital Economy on Thursday.

“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading hub for developing and deploying advanced AI solutions, with the private sector playing a central role in driving this transformation," said Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the committee chairman, as well as chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

"We aim to turn these opportunities into tangible economic outcomes, create new pathways for growth, and enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness," he added.

Agentic AI, in particular, provides opportunities that go beyond technology, reshaping business models, strengthening competitiveness, and accelerating innovation across sectors, said Sheikh Hamdan, reported state news agency Wam.

The next phase of the project requires a shift from traditional AI tools to AI systems capable of executing tasks, making decisions, and managing operations more efficiently, he said.

Building a global AI ecosystem requires attracting top talent, companies, and high value investment, added Sheikh Hamdan, who also Dubai would strengthen its regulatory environment to "speed up adoption and turn technological opportunities into sustainable economic value".

Last month, a two-year action plan to harness advanced AI in the emirate's private sector in an effort to secure a “competitive edge” in the global workplace of the future was announced in Dubai.

Training programmes would be rolled out to support businesses in adopting cutting-edge AI agents, said Sheikh Hamdan, at the time.

“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading city in adopting these technologies economically and commercially – giving us a new competitive edge for the future,” he said.