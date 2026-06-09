UAE continues to invest in defences to ensure nation is prepared for future, says Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, chaired a meeting of the country's Defence Council on Tuesday.

The meeting was the council's second in a year in which the UAE has had to contend with waves of attacks from Iran. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest efforts to ensure the nation's armed forces are fully prepared to carry out their duties with the highest level of efficiency.

"I chaired the second Defence Council meeting of 2026, where we reviewed key initiatives to strengthen defence readiness, enhance efficiency, and support national security," wrote Sheikh Hamdan on X.

"With the guidance of His Highness the President of the UAE, we continue to invest in advanced capabilities, accelerate innovation, and strengthen national integration to ensure the UAE remains prepared for the future."

Since the regional war broke out on February 28, the UAE has defended itself against 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones. Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military have been martyred. Ten civilians have been killed. A total of 230 people have been injured as a result of the Iranian attacks on the country.

A drone strike also caused a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last month. Officials said it was launched from Iraqi territory.