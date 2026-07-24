What Gucci moving into Formula One means for the fashion industry

There was a time when fashion and motorsport occupied separate worlds. One focused on silhouette, the other on speed, but that distinction has become increasingly blurred.

Starting from the 2027 season, Gucci is entering a sporting era, as the title sponsor of the Alpine Formula One racing team.

Gucci is currently building out the team behind the move, naming Tancredi Vitale as vice president of Gucci Racing effective September 1. Vitale arrives from Venezia Football Club, where he was the managing director, and brings a vast knowledge of both sport and style. His previous roles have included senior roles for Kappa, the Adidas Y-3 collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, as well as Nike x Jordan.

As part of this partnership, Alpine’s pink racing livery is expected to give way to the Gucci palette of green, red and gold, as well as the brand's distinctive striping.

Alpine's pink livery is likely to be redrawn in the Gucci palette. EPA Info

The link between fashion and Formula One is not new in itself. The Italian racing car maker Ferrari paved the way in 2021, when, after years of making technical wear, it launched its own high-end fashion line complete with a runway show. Gucci's move, however, marks the first time this transition has moved in the opposite direction.

Gucci Racing could be viewed as a starting point that will extend beyond one team, and as a broader exploration of the relationship between luxury, sport and culture. Formula One has built a reputation for glamour and excellence, while high-end houses are focused on intricate craftsmanship and unparalleled luxury. In many ways this is a natural pairing, with the only question being why it has taken so long.

The answer, of course, is money. Formula One is notoriously expensive, and even with the official FIA (International Automobile Federation) operational cost cap in place for the 2026 season, each team could still spend up to $215 million.

Gucci's decision to become title sponsor of the Alpine Formula One team means it has committed to spending an estimated $150 million over the three-year contract, at $50 million to $60 million per season. It also marks a notable shift away from Big Tech companies such as Oracle and Microsoft that have recently dominated teams sponsorships.

While Gucci is the first fashion house to sponsor an F1 team at large, other big-name brands have explored certain aspects of the sporting arena across disciplines.

The most successful luxury houses have understood that the modern sporting audience is not defined solely by the person in the stadium or the athlete on the pitch. At the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, for example, luxury was embedded into the event on multiple levels. French conglomerate LVMH was quick to sign on as a major partner, with a deal rumoured to have cost it €150 million, which embedded several of its maisons deep within the Games.

Jewellery house Chaumet created the Olympic and Paralympic medals, incorporating a hexagonal piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower into each design. Louis Vuitton created the trunks used to transport the Olympic torch and medals, as well as the trays used during medal presentations. And Berluti dressed the French delegation for the opening ceremony in custom midnight-blue eveningwear.

Chaumet medals for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. LVMH / Instagram Info

The result was a new understanding of what luxury sponsorship could mean. The brands were not simply placing logos beside a sporting event; they were embedded within its framework.

The same principle takes shape elsewhere across the sporting calendar. In sailing, the Italian house of Loro Piana has been title sponsor of the Loro Piana Giraglia, one of the Mediterranean's most prestigious offshore regattas, since 2024. This was preceded by Prada, which founded its own sailing team in 1997. Established by Prada chief executive (and husband of designer Miuccia Prada) Patrizio Bertelli, the Luna Rossa sailing team was launched to compete in the America's Cup. Today it is involved as much in technology and innovation as in company brand building.

Maxi superyachts in the 2024 Loro Piana Giraglia Regatta in St Tropez. Photo: Loro Piana Info

On land, American company Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the tennis tournament Wimbledon since 2006, dressing officials and ball boys and girls in refined uniforms.

In the US, big brands are taking an increasingly visible role around NBA: Louis Vuitton produces the travel case for the Larry O'Brien Trophy; Prada frequently dresses Anthony Edwards and Caitlin Clark for events and draft nights; both Balenciaga and Dior have worked with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden in ambassadorial roles; and jewellery house Tiffany & Co designs the Larry O'Brien Championship and Conference Finals MVP trophies.

There are also a number of high-low tie ups, such as Stella McCartney with Adidas, and skate brand Supreme with Louis Vuitton.

Such relationships work because sport and luxury both seek perfection, aspiration and a global audience.

More recently, football became one of the most powerful stages for fashion, thanks to the growing scale of the World Cup. The recent tournament not only had more teams involved, but also delivered the game to a largely new audience. And as Americans got to grips with the offside rule, Louis Vuitton was creating the trophy case for the famous golden statue.

Louis Vuitton custom-made a case for the Fifa World Cup trophy. Photo: Louis Vuitton Info

Fifa's tightly controlled sponsorship structure meant that brands could not simply attach themselves to the tournament, but had to find a more organic workaround.

Many leaned into existing relationships with the players. Dior, for example, was able to work with Kylian Mbappe, a global ambassador for the house since 2021. The association allowed Dior to appear not only in formal campaigns, but also in the wider visual ecosystem surrounding the tournament, such as airport arrivals and pre-match appearances. Mbappe was spotted several times carrying a Dior A5 Triangle Pouch bag.

It is a particularly revealing development. For decades, fashion has been borrowing from sport, via the bomber jacket, the trainer, the tracksuit, and technical fabrics. Now the exchange is moving in the opposite direction. Sport is becoming a highly visible stage for luxury.

The relationship is also becoming more sophisticated. Houses are moving beyond conventional sponsorships towards collaborations, technical innovation, bespoke equipment and entire ecosystems of experience. The question no longer seems to be what a brand can put its name on, but rather what it can contribute.

That may explain why Gucci's new initiative is being framed as Gucci Racing rather than simply a Formula One partnership, with the name suggesting a platform that is capable of moving between the racetrack and other sporting worlds.

Vitale's appointment is significant in this regard. His career spans the commercial side of sportswear, as well as fashion collaborations and management of a football club. It is precisely the kind of cross-disciplinary experience that a long-term relationship between fashion and sport requires.

The old boundaries seem to be disappearing. Luxury is no longer content to dress the athlete after the event or to place its name beside the competition. It is eyeing a place within the machinery, and the culture surrounding it.

Gucci's first pit stop will be Formula One. But if the house's ambitions are realised, the racetrack might be only the beginning.