What to expect from the Stella McCartney x H&M collection when it arrives in Dubai

The latest tie-up between the Swedish high street giant H&M and the British designer, Stella McCartney, arrives in Dubai on May 7.

H&M customers at the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall branches will have exclusive access to the new collection. So far, these are the only locations in the UAE that will stock the collaboration.

Customers can expect McCartney's signature roomy tailoring, such as an oversized, wool double-breasted blazer in grey (Dh1,499) and matching wool barrel-legged trousers (Dh799). There is a three-piece suit, featuring a single-breasted wool jacket (Dh1,299), waistcoat (Dh499) and tailored trousers (Dh699), in black. As with all McCartney trousers, these are designed to be worn long, puddling over shoes, and work well with white, pointed slingbacks (Dh1,099).

The capsule is only available in the UAE at H&M stores in Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. Photo: H&M Info

There is also a masculine trench coat in cream (Dh1,099), as well as a long, wool car coat in grey (Dh1,499) – both typical of McCartney's masculine styling.

This new collaboration nods to many of the elements that the British designer has made her own since she launched her brand in 2001, including the horse. In the collection, a rearing horse appears on a T-shirt (Dh199), a hooded sweatshirt (Dh329) and a printed silk scarf (Dh499).

Fans of McCartney will also recognise the signature chunky chain, reinterpreted through a two-tone necklace (Dh499) and as a neck detail on a long, ribbed dress (Dh1,099), echoing the brand’s Falabella bag. First launched in 2009 as its debut vegan bag, the Falabella is known for its metallic chain trim. Its unusual name is drawn from McCartney’s favourite horse breed.

The H&M X Stella McCartney collection will be available from May 7. Photo: H&M Info

“I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history," she said. "It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favourites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures. It’s playful, strong, sparkling, joyful and refined."

Elsewhere, her playful side shines through via swimsuits emblazoned with "Stella" in lipstick red (Dh169), or a sleeveless, laced-up T that reads "Rock Royalty" (Dh219) in honour of her father, Paul McCartney of The Beatles.

A rock edge is continued with a draped, asymmetric mini dress in red (Dh799), or a body-con version in pale gold studs (Dh1,099). Long dresses, which are also fitted, come in rock n' roll snakeskin (Dh449) print, or in cream, with a dramatic, single sleeve and a looped hem (price yet to be announced).

McCartney led French house Chloe between 1997 and 2001. Photo: H&M Info

There are plenty of sparkling crystals for the evening, as well, scattered across a body suit (Dh999), as leggings (Dh799), or hanging in long tendrils from a bra top (Dh1,099). If looking for some shimmer that can be more easily worn during the day, keep an eye out for the crystal-trimmed, cutout detailing on the hips of wide-legged, stone-washed jeans (Dh799).

Lingerie lace is scattered through the collection, as a satin halter neck in grey (Dh349), or hemming a slinky T-shirt dress (Dh499).

There are plenty of accessories too, including bags emblazoned with the distinctive round Stella McCartney logo. There is a clutch and oversized tote in red mesh, priced at Dh269 and Dh499 respectively. The collection also features a canvas tote (Dh799), with the smaller version at Dh429.

A shoulder chain bag with Falabella-style chain edging is priced at Dh1,099. A Stella bag charm, also in red, costs Dh169, while a cherry charm is priced at Dh219.

MCartney is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the European fashion scene and led the French house Chloe between 1997 and 2001. She then launched her eponymous house in 2001 and has since had a long-running collaboration with adidas.