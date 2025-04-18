The adidas Samba trainer gets a Dubai makeover with Dream Girl Tailors collaboration

The adidas Samba is getting a Dubai upgrade this weekend, thanks to Dream Girl Tailors in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/04/05/eid-al-fitr-dubai-tailors/" target="_blank">Satwa</a>. It’s the first of a set of new collaborations between the German sportswear giant and small businesses in the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The Loomhead Collection is the result of a partnership between adidas and local artisans from Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh who were each asked to design a pair of trainers and create shoelaces inspired by their respective cities. In Dubai, that honour has gone to Dream Girl Tailors in Satwa. It has crafted laces in multiple tones of green, blue and white. The special-edition shoe features "Al Fahidi" stamped in gold on the side, along with the shop’s co-ordinates. The collection is strictly limited-edition but will be available to buy at Dream Girl Tailors on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. Purchasing the Samba OG or Handball Spezial during the event includes the exclusive shoelaces and an invite to add one-of-a-kind Loomhood customisations. The trainers will also be made available at the adidas Originals store in Dubai Mall from April 21 to April 30. Elsewhere in the region, Riyadh’s version will be available at Riyadh Park Mall from April 21 to April 30, while in Cairo, the Egyptian version can be found at Maison 69 from April 24 to April 30. This latest collaboration comes nearly three years after the viral <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/06/24/adidas-x-ravi-restaurant-trainers-advertised-for-up-to-dh44000-on-resale-sites/" target="_blank">adidas x Ravi trainer</a>. Designed to celebrate under-the-radar establishments that give cities their personality, the project paired adidas with small eateries and cafes around the world. Co-designed with Dubai’s much-loved Ravi Restaurant, the green-and-cream Samba featured best-selling dishes printed on the tongue and the number 44 on the side, marking how long the restaurant had been in business. Vicki Fitzsimons, senior brand director at adidas Mena, told <i>The National</i> at the time: “Our e-commerce site sold out within hours of launch and some fashion retailers sold out within minutes, which is a true testament to the significance of Ravi Restaurant in Dubai.” Can the Dream Girl Tailors edition, and those in Cairo and Riyadh, spark the same kind of frenzy? Time will tell.