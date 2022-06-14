Adidas and Dubai's Ravi Restaurant team up to unveil new shoes

Hot on the heels of its highly anticipated tie-up with Gucci, sportswear company adidas has unveiled a new collaboration — with Ravi Restaurant.

The adidas Original Superstar trainer has been reworked to create the Superstar Ravi, in the white and green colours of the restaurant, a nod to the Pakistani flag.

The pocket-friendly spot is a Dubai institution, having first opened its doors in 1978 in Satwa.

It has served cheap, authentic Pakistani food to hundreds of thousands of admiring customers, from Snoop Dogg to One Republic's Ryan Tedder, as well as all manner of Bollywood, Hollywood and sports stars.

Additionally, it is a must-visit spot on the itinerary of most tourists as well as being a favourite with UAE residents.

The Dubai institution is being immortalised with its own pair of Original Superstar shoes. Photo: adidas

With its distinctive shell toe design, the new shoe has the famous adidas trefoil stripes in green, which are matched by the heel tab and the laces.

The restaurant's name is embroidered on the heel tab along with the year the restaurant opened written in English on one shoe and in Arabic on the other. Six of Ravi's best-selling dishes are listed, with prices, on the inside of the tongue, again in different languages for each foot.

To complete the restaurant effect, each pair of shoes is sold in a special takeaway box, which comes with a tag marked with the famed Ravi logo.

Ravi Restaurant is one of only 11 eateries from around the world to get this culinary-themed honour. Photo: adidas

While fans of the restaurant will say this is a long overdue recognition, it is in fact part of a new project by adidas called "adilicious", which celebrates famous places to eat around the world.

Choosing just 11 restaurants in 11 cities, each has been selected for the unique contribution made in creating and bonding a local community.

“My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with," says Ravi founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed.

"To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate.”

Set to launch on June 23, the new shoes will be available online through the adidas site and at selected stores.

