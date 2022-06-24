Adidas x Ravi Restaurant trainers advertised for up to Dh44,000 on resale sites

The limited-edition adidas x Ravi Restaurant trainers were released on Thursday, with shoppers queuing from 4am to get their hands on the coveted footwear.

The shoes sold out within hours, which has lead to pairs quickly appearing on resale sites, including Dubizzle and Facebook Marketplace.

The trainers officially sold for Dh549, and while on Dubizzle the majority are being listed for resale for between Dh1,000 and Dh2,000, the highest price currently posted is Dh4,000 — a number that the seller notes is "negotiable". It is not clear if the shoes are fetching the amount they have been posted for.

Facebook Marketplace has a more inflated range of prices, with one pair posted for Dh44,000.

"New. Legendary. 44 years = AED44,000. Fight me if you want, but you can't fight math," the post selling the shoes reads. The trainers have been posted by seller Hollywood Steph and "44 years" references the time Ravi Restaurant has been operating in Dubai, having opened in 1978.

The adidas x Ravi Restaurant shoes are being listed on resale sites, including Facebook Marketplace and Dubizzle, for up to Dh44,000. Photo: Facebook

“We are thrilled at the community's response to this collaboration,” Vicki Fitzsimons, senior brand director at adidas Mena, told The National.

“Our ecommerce website sold out within a few hours of the launch, and we’ve had some of our fashion retailers sell out within minutes of the launch, which serves as a true testament to the significance of Ravi Restaurant in Dubai.”

Adidas declined to comment on the topic of resale and has chosen not to reveal how many pairs of the shoes were released.

Self-confessed "sneakerheads" flocked to the flagship adidas store at The Dubai Mall to buy the trainers on Thursday.

READ MORE Dubai shoppers queue at 4am to buy adidas x Ravi Restaurant shoes

Keen shopper Tooshank Sharma told The National: "I have been here since 4am. This sneaker gives me a lot of nostalgia. I have been in Dubai for 10 years and I believe this is a piece of history, one you have to have."

This was echoed by another shopper, Sabi, who said: "I think this is a one of a kind. It was the collaboration with Ravi Restaurant that prompted me to come here, as this is something to collect."

The reselling of trainers is well known for being a lucrative business. In April 2021, a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million at Sotheby's, triple the previous record for trainers. In the same year a pair of Michael Jordan's Air Ships, worn by the decorated basketball player, sold for $1,472,000 at a Las Vegas sale.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of Ravi Restaurant in Satwa