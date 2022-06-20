Where and when to buy the new adidas x Ravi restaurant trainers in Dubai

The adidas x Ravi restaurant trainers are almost here. Launching on Thursday, the limited-edition footwear is expected to be extremely popular and sell out fast.

So, if you are keen to bag a pair, here is what you need to know...

Where can I buy them?

The shoes will go on sale at 10am on Thursday at the following stores:

Level Shoes — The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall flagship Adidas store

Adidas Originals — Mirdif City Centre

Adidas Originals — Mall of the Emirates

The shoes will also drop online simultaneously on these websites: levelshoes.com and adidas.ae.

How much do the shoes cost?

In strictly limited numbers, the kicks are priced at Dh550.

What's the story behind the design?

The new adidas Original Superstar Ravi trainers have the year of the restaurant's opening embroidered on the heel tab. Photo: adidas

For the tie-up, the classic adidas Original Superstar trainers have been reworked to create the Superstar Ravi, in the white and green colours of the restaurant, itself a nod to the Pakistani flag.

With its distinctive shell toe design, the new shoe has the famous adidas trefoil stripes.

The restaurant's name is embroidered on the heel tab along with the year the restaurant opened, 1978, written in English on one shoe and in Arabic on the other.

Six of Ravi's best-selling dishes are listed, with prices, on the inside of the tongue, again in different languages for each foot.

Each pair of shoes is being sold in a special "takeaway" box that comes with a tag marked with the famous Ravi logo.

What is Ravi Restaurant?

The pocket-friendly spot is a Dubai institution, having first opened its doors in 1978 in Satwa. It has served cheap, authentic Pakistani food to hundreds of thousands of admiring customers, including celebrities, from Snoop Dogg to One Republic's Ryan Tedder, as well as all manner of Bollywood, Hollywood and sport stars.

It is a must-visit spot on tourists' itineraries, as well as a favourite with many UAE residents.

While fans of the restaurant will say this is long overdue global-scale recognition, it is in fact part of a new project by adidas called "adilicious", which celebrates famous places to eat around the world.

The brand has chosen 11 restaurants in 11 cities, each selected for the unique contribution made in creating and bonding a local community.

“My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with," said Ravi's founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed.

"To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate.”

