Saint Levant becomes first Palestine-born Prada ambassador

Rapper Saint Levant, 25, has been named the latest ambassador for Prada.

Born Marwan Abdelhamid in Jerusalem, to a Palestinian-Serbian father and an Algerian-French mother, the artist has emerged as one of global music’s most distinctive voices. His multilingual blend of Arabic, English and French, fused with rap, R&B and Middle Eastern musical traditions, has earned him an international following, including a performance at Coachella in 2024.

The announcement comes days after the singer-songwriter attended Prada’s runway show in Milan on Sunday, where he sat front row.

On Thursday, the Italian luxury house confirmed the partnership in a joint social media post, sharing images of Saint Levant dressed in Prada with the caption: “Prada ambassador Saint Levant attends the Prada spring/summer 2027 menswear fashion show in Milan, at Fondazione Prada’s Deposito.”

The appointment comes just months after Saint Levant attended the brand’s autumn/winter 2026 menswear show in Milan in January.

Fashion is hardly new territory for the musician. In 2023, he became Dior’s first fragrance ambassador for the Middle East, before attending Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 2025 menswear show in Paris and appearing in the house’s Sushi Park Paris campaign by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Saint Levant rose to international prominence in 2022 with his viral hit Very Few Friends, a multilingual track that blends traditional Arabic music with R&B and hip-hop, performed in English, Arabic and French.

His appointment sees him join Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid, who became Prada’s first global beauty ambassador in March. While Hadid was born in Washington, Saint Levant – born in Jerusalem and raised partly in Gaza before his family moved to Jordan – is the first Palestinian-born ambassador for the Italian house.

He joins a roster of Prada ambassadors who include K-pop stars Karina, Sana and Enhypen, alongside actors Maya Hawke, Letitia Wright, Carey Mulligan, Louis Partridge and Damson Idris.