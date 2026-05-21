The meaning behind Bella Hadid's Palestinian 'key of return' necklace at Cannes

Bella Hadid is once again using the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to make a statement about her Palestinian identity.

On Wednesday, the model arrived at the festival in an all-black Tom Ford look, accessorised with a key necklace.

What does the Palestinian key symbol mean?

The piece is notable because, for many Palestinians, a key symbolises the right of return to land lost since 1948 in the mass displacement of Palestinians that led to the establishment of the state of Israel.

Hadid’s necklace appears shaped like the map of Palestine, with the upper section forming the head of a key.

A symbol of resistance and resilience for many Palestinians, the key represents a collective hope of one day returning home. As a result, it has become a recurring motif in jewellery and design.

Hadid has long used fashion to express support for Palestinian identity, with her latest Cannes appearance continuing that tradition. GC Images Info

While Hadid hasn't officially stated who is behind the design, one possible creator is Chvker Jewelry founder Nazlia Yunus, who recently said she had been commissioned to create a series of necklaces for the model.

Yunus is also known to have created a custom necklace bearing the word “Palestine” for Hadid in 2022.

History of supporting Palestinian causes

Hadid is known for using her platform to highlight Palestinian identity and rights, making the choice to wear the necklace on the Cannes red carpet especially notable coming so soon after Nakba Day, which is observed on May 15.

Nakba – meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic – marks the displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians during the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel.

Many families fled carrying only essential belongings, often including the keys to their homes, which over time have become a symbol of displacement.

Hadid in a dress made of Palestinian keffiyeh scarves at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. Bella Hadid / Instagram Info

This is not the first time Hadid has used fashion to draw attention to Palestine. In 2024, she was photographed at Cannes wearing a 2001 dress by Michael Sears and Hushidar Mortezaie, cut from traditional red-and-white keffiyeh scarves.

Elsewhere, she joined a pro-Palestinian march in New York in 2021 with a keffiyeh draped over her shoulders, while in April this year she wore drop earrings by Egyptian designer Fatma Mostafa featuring the keffiyeh net motif.

Adidas axed Hadid from an advert in 2024, allegedly in response to criticism from Jewish groups. Bella Hadid / Instagram Info

In August 2025, Hadid launched an addition to her Orebella fragrance line wearing a look by Palestinian designer Reemami. The custom skirt and halter-neck design featured illustrations of olive oil tins and other symbols associated with Palestine.

Hadid has long been outspoken on Palestinian rights, a position she says has affected her career. Taking a high-profile pro-Palestinian stance has led to the model losing commercial opportunities, including partnerships with Adidas, Charlotte Tilbury and Dior. The companies have denied that her stance was a factor.