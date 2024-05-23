Bella Hadid wears a keffiyeh-style sundress in Cannes

Bella Hadid is showing her support for Palestine while at Cannes.

Although not on the red carpet, the model, 27, has been spotted walking around town in a red-and-white keffiyeh-style patterned sundress complete with tassels and thin spaghetti straps. This is no doubt inspired by the keffiyeh as the checked scarf has morphed into an international symbol of protest, resistance and solidarity.

Bella Hadid wearing a keffiyeh-styled sundress at Cannes. Arnold Jerocki / GC Images)

The model, who is half-Palestinian and half-Dutch, has long been vocal about her support for her father’s homeland even before the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7. Last week on Nakba Day, she uploaded a post commemorating the occasion, saying as a "child of a Nakba survivor" and "grandchild of grandparents that live through the Nakba" she hopes that today will be the day it finally ends.

Although protests are nothing new at Cannes, for the last two festivals French authorities banned demonstrations where core events were being held. Organisers have urged against their platform being used for political means.

In a pre-festival conference, Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux insisted he wanted this year's festival to be “without polemics".

“The main interest for us all to be here is cinema, so if there are other polemics it doesn’t concern us,” Fremaux said.

However, earlier in the week, actress Cate Blanchett seemed to hint at showing her support for Palestine through a dress she wore on the red carpet premiere of The Apprentice on Monday.

She stunned in a Jean Paul Gaultier satin dress by Colombian-French designer Haider Ackermann. The colour-blocked dress by Ackermann, known for his sculptural creations, featured a black front and a pink back, with green lining inside.

Cate Blanchett attends the premiere of The Apprentice at the Cannes Film Festival. EPA

While posing for photographers, the Oscar-winning actress lifted the back of her dress to expose the green lining. Seen against the colour of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, many commentators interpreted Blanchett's dress as a message of solidarity with Palestinians, as black, red and green, along with white, are the predominant colours of the Palestinian flag.

Much like Hadid, Blanchett has been outspoken about the conflict in Gaza. In October, she joined Artists4Ceasefire, a group of more than 60 actors and artists in Hollywood, in signing a letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, urging him to call for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.