Bella Hadid wears dress by Dubai-based Palestinian designer Reema Al Banna's brand Reemami

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid has once again used her platform to spotlight Palestinian culture, this time for the launch of her latest fragrance, Eternal Roots.

For the social media post accompanying her announcement, Hadid wore the Maqlouba dress, a floor-length, halter-neck piece by Reemami, the label of Sharjah-born Palestinian designer Reema Al Banna.

The design is covered in hand-drawn sketches – from tatreez embroidery emblems to a horse and cart and a tin of olive oil – reflecting everyday Palestinian heritage. Hadid praised Al Banna as a “brilliant, beautiful, hard-working, talented young Palestinian artist and designer”.

Explaining the name of her new scent, Hadid wrote that Eternal Roots “represents more than trees,” symbolising the anchors that “hold us steady through storms” and reminding us “who we are when the ground feels unsteady”.

Bella Hadid launched her latest perfume, Eternal Roots, wearing a dress by Palestinian-Emirati designer Reemami. Photo Bella Hadid/Instagram

The social media post also included the song Olive Branch by Palestinian musical artist Elyanna.

Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war, Hadid has been a prominent voice for Palestinian rights, marking occasions such as the Nakba and declaring that “Palestine belongs to the Palestinians”.

Fashion has been one of her most visible forms of activism. At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, she wore a vintage red-and-white keffiyeh dress by New York label Michael and Hushi, in another nod to her heritage.

Eternal Roots is the fifth release from Hadid’s fragrance brand Orebella, which she launched in early 2024. It follows Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Blooming Fire, and Nightcap, each scent reflecting a deeply personal narrative.

Bella Hadid at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where she wore a vintage red-and-white keffiyeh dress by New York label Michael and Hushi. GC Images

Reemami, founded in Dubai in 2009, is known for its distinctive hand-drawn illustrations that often carry cultural storytelling. Responding to Hadid’s post, Al Banna wrote: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for carrying my art in the most beautiful and powerful way. This dress is a piece of me – my identity, my roots, my Gaza, my Palestine – our Palestine – and seeing you wear it fills me with so much pride.”

Reemami’s latest collection was inspired by what the brand describes as “the vibrant heritage and beautiful memories of our founder Reema’s visits to Gaza,” capturing “what makes her Palestinian in every sense”.

A look from Reemami' spring-summer 2024 collection. Photo: Reemami

The designs merge heritage elements with contemporary silhouettes, bridging cultural memory and modern fashion.

In partnership with Dubai Cares, a global philanthropic organisation advocating for children’s rights, Reemami is pledging a portion of sales towards essential supplies for Gaza. Every purchase over Dh1,000 will generate a Dh100 donation, while purchases under Dh1,000 will contribute 10 per cent of the sale price.

Since October 7, 2023, Hadid has often protested for the rights of Palestinians to be heard.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advana, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5