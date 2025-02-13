‘Palestine belongs to the Palestinians’: Everything Bella and Gigi Hadid have said during Israel-Gaza war

Supermodel siblings Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are half-Palestinian, have often expressed pride in their heritage. This week, Bella, 28, posted a picture on Instagram showing a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/how-the-watermelon-became-a-symbol-of-palestinian-resistance-1.1230806" target="_blank">watermelon design</a> painted on a hand, with the text "Palestine belongs to the Palestinians" written on the palm. She posted the image alongside a message of support as the conversation around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/11/gaza-ceasefire-on-brink-as-netanyahu-masses-forces/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/12/live-israel-gaza-ceasefire-hamas/?startAfter=1738338443799" target="_blank">hostage exchange</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/11/arab-league-summit-pushes-for-gaza-reconstruction-conference-in-cairo/" target="_blank">rebuilding Gaza</a> continues dominating the news. She captioned the post: "These are deep roots. Roots that no one, ever, can take away. No matter the power, the money or the person. "Our people – my ancestors – and the Palestinians currently affected by this horror, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, deserve basic human rights. They deserve the freedom to come and go as they please. "They deserve to remain connected to the land their ancestors have lived on, loved and rooted their families, communities and livelihoods in for hundreds of years. They should not have to live in fear, humiliation or under occupation." The post came days after US President Donald Trump said he wants the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/10/donald-trump-gaza/" target="_blank">US to "buy and own Gaza"</a>. Bella ended her post by saying: "Palestine will always belong to Palestinians." This show of solidarity isn't surprising as over the years, the sisters have often spoken out in support of their people. The younger of the two sisters has long used social media to shine a light on the plight of Palestinians. In a post pinned to her Instagram grid, initially shared in August 2021, she shares a photo of someone holding a sign with a quote attributed to her: “It's free Palestine til Palestine is free.” In the accompanying caption, she writes: “I won’t stop talking about the systematic oppression, pain and humility that Palestinians face on a regular basis. With only love in my heart and an open mind to educate myself and learn more every day.” Last year, she also pinned a video explaining the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/11/nakba-day-palestine-what/" target="_blank">Nakba</a> when, in 1948, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes and hundreds of villages were destroyed. “Thinking of my father today. Crying tears for him. Thinking of all the Nakba survivors, now refugees. Our elders who are still not allowed to return to their homeland. I’m holding Palestine in my heart today,” she wrote in the post, shared on Nakba Day on May 15, 2022. Bella has come under fire for her stance on Palestine. But the supermodel seems unfazed, often sharing words of support and images of the Palestinian flag. Since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/12/live-israel-gaza-war-strikes/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza war</a> began, fans have looked to the sisters to hear what they had to say about the tragic events unfolding. Both initially remained silent on the subject, but Gigi, who is usually the more reserved of the two when it comes to public statements, was the first to broach it. She shared an infographic with her 79 million Instagram followers on October 11, 2023. “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children,” she wrote. “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them includes the harm of a Jewish person.” The model went on to explain how she condemns the terrorising of innocent people, Palestinian or Israeli, in her post. Gigi later shared a follow-up, saying: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.” Gigi’s post prompted a response from the Israeli government. Reposting her statement, the State of Israel's Instagram account shared: “Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.” The post attracted international media attention and, according to reports, led to Gigi and her family receiving death threats. Bella, who has been vocal over the years, broke her silence on October 27, 2023. Sharing a video by Palestinian-Canadian singer Nemahsis with her 61 million Instagram followers, she explained how Palestinians have had to live with war throughout their lives. “Forgive me for my silence. I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past two weeks, weeks that have turned the world's attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades,” she wrote. Explaining the pain she was feeling about the trauma unfolding in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2023/12/12/gaza-rafah-israel-ceasefire-un/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, she added: “I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties and friends who will never again walk this earth.” In a follow-up post, Bella wrote: “This is the most intense bombardment in the history of Gaza. US White House National Security Council dangerously says Israel 'owes no one any justification' and that it will have 'no red lines'. Innocent lives should always be justified in the name of humanity. “Israel has completely shut off telecommunications and electricity across Gaza. Injured civilians currently can’t call ambulances. Medics are begging reporters to let them know where bombardments are happening, but reporters don’t know either because of the internet outage. The people of Gaza have nowhere to go. Children are dying. Please. #ceasefirenow.” Also in October 2023, both sisters joined the Artists4Ceasefire movement, which shared an open letter addressed to then <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/12/12/joe-biden-reaffirms-support-for-israel-as-divisions-remain-on-gazas-future/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>, then the US president, calling for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza. They joined the likes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/10/andrew-garfield-interview-palestine-we-live-in-time/" target="_blank">Andrew Garfield,</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/21/cate-blanchett-cannes-palestine/" target="_blank">Cate Blancett</a> and Jennifer Lopez. At last year's Oscars, a handful of celebrities showed up to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/10/artists-show-solidarity-with-gaza-in-pictures/" target="_blank">red carpet sporting Artists4Ceasefire</a> pins. To date, references to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/06/palestine-gaza-golden-globes-awards-season/" target="_blank">Gaza at award shows</a> have been noticeably omitted. In May, Bella also wore a red-and-white <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/15/palestinian-keffiyeh-scarf-history/" target="_blank">keffiyeh-style</a> patterned sundress at Cannes, showing her support at the film festival. “Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always … While I still have to go to work, even through this horror, to wear our culture makes me a proud Palestinian & I want the world to continue to see Palestine, wherever we go,” she posted on Instagram. She added that it was "a beautiful way to represent the history, labour of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery". In June, both Gigi and Bella donated to support those affected by war. A representative for Bella detailed how the donated would be distributed equally among a selection of aid organisations. Those organisations were reportedly Heal Palestine, Palestine Children's Relief Fund, World Central Kitchen and Unrwa. In July, Bella was in the spotlight when a campaign she was part of for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/07/19/adidas-bella-hadid-sl72/" target="_blank">adidas was axed</a> after it sparked backlash among Jewish groups online, who linked her vocal support of Palestine to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/21/german-opens-new-inquiry-into-1972-olympic-massacre-of-israeli-team/" target="_blank">1972 Munich massacre</a>. While she hasn't officially issued any statements about the controversy, a comment she made to <i>GQ </i>in 2022 has resurfaced on social media: "I'm not afraid to lose modelling jobs and I will continue to speak up on Palestine."