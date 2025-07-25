Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
About 75 per cent of UN member states recognise Palestinian statehood. AFP
About 75 per cent of UN member states recognise Palestinian statehood. AFP
About 75 per cent of UN member states recognise Palestinian statehood. AFP
About 75 per cent of UN member states recognise Palestinian statehood. AFP

News

MENA

Which countries recognise Palestine?

France says it will recognise a Palestinian state, joining more than 140 nations in doing so

The National

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will recognise a Palestinian state, as anger mounts over the death toll and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

More than 140 countries recognise Palestinian statehood, but Israel and the US are staunchly opposed. France would become the biggest European power and first G7 state to do so. It will join fellow European countries Norway, Ireland and Spain in recognising Palestine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the French decision a 'slap in the face' to the victims of the attack on October 7, 2023. Bloomberg
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the French decision a 'slap in the face' to the victims of the attack on October 7, 2023. Bloomberg

To date, only nine EU members have taken the step, making France’s move significant, especially given its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

But worldwide, about 75 per cent of UN members recognise Palestinian statehood. They are as follows:

  • Algeria
  • Bahrain
  • Indonesia
  • Iraq
  • Kuwait
  • Libya
  • Malaysia
  • Mauritania
  • Morocco
  • Somalia
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • Yemen
  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Cuba
  • Jordan
  • Madagascar
  • Nicaragua
  • Pakistan
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Serbia
  • Zambia
  • Albania
  • Brunei
  • Djibouti
  • Mauritius
  • Sudan
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Egypt
  • The Gambia
  • India
  • Nigeria
  • Seychelles
  • Sri Lanka
  • Namibia
  • Russia
  • Belarus
  • Ukraine
  • Vietnam
  • China
  • Burkina Faso
  • Comoros
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Cambodia
  • Mali
  • Mongolia
  • Senegal
  • Hungary
  • Cape Verde
  • North Korea
  • Niger
  • Romania
  • Tanzania
  • Bulgaria
  • Maldives
  • Ghana
  • Togo
  • Zimbabwe
  • Chad
  • Laos
  • Sierra Leone
  • Uganda
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Angola
  • Mozambique
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Gabon
  • Oman
  • Poland
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Botswana
  • Nepal
  • Burundi
  • Central African Republic
  • Bhutan
  • Rwanda
  • Ethiopia
  • Iran
  • Benin
  • Kenya
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Vanuatu
  • Philippines
  • Eswatini
  • Kazakhstan
  • Azerbaijan
  • Turkmenistan
  • Georgia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Tajikistan
  • Uzbekistan
  • Papua New Guinea
  • South Africa
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Malawi
  • Timor-Leste
  • Paraguay
  • Montenegro
  • Costa Rica
  • Lebanon
  • Ivory Coast
  • Venezuela
  • Dominican Republic
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Bolivia
  • Ecuador
  • Chile
  • Guyana
  • Peru
  • Suriname
  • Uruguay
  • Lesotho
  • South Sudan
  • Syria
  • Liberia
  • El Salvador
  • Honduras
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Belize
  • Dominica
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Grenada
  • Iceland
  • Thailand
  • Guatemala
  • Haiti
  • Sweden
  • Saint Lucia
  • Colombia
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Barbados
  • Jamaica
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • The Bahamas
  • Ireland
  • Norway
  • Spain
  • Slovenia
  • Armenia
  • Mexico
