Arab stars and designers shine at Cannes Film Festival: Yasmine Sabri, Elie Saab and more

The 79th Cannes Film Festival, which is running until May 23, is a showcase of some of the year’s most anticipated films. Widely regarded as one of cinema’s highest honours, the prestigious Palme d’Or is awarded to the director of the best feature in competition at the festival.

The Palme d’Or was introduced in 1955 and, since 1998, has been crafted by Chopard. Made from 24k gold, each trophy takes more than 70 hours to complete.

This year, 11 Arab films will have their premiere at the festival, including three in the official competitions. Beyond the screenings and ceremonies, however, Cannes is equally defined by its red carpet. This year is no exception, with plenty of regional representation to boot.

French-Algerian actress Leila Bekhti, president of the Un Certain Regard jury, has already made several standout appearances at the festival.

Leila Bekhti, third from left, and Khaled Mouzanar are Un Certain Regard jury members. AFP Info

For the opening ceremony, she wore a vintage embellished lace gown from Guy Laroche’s autumn/winter 2002 collection, later changing into a dramatic Schiaparelli look featuring a cream corset with horn-like spikes at the hips.

In that photocall on the red carpet, she was joined by fellow jury member, Lebanese composer Khaled Mouzanar dressed in a Zegna tuxedo.

Egyptian actress and Cartier global ambassador Yasmine Sabri has also attended several festival events, wearing a swaying fringed look by Rami Al Ali to a L’Oreal dinner before appearing the following day at the screening of Fatherland in a custom strapless column gown by Michael Cinco.

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif made her Cannes debut in head-to-toe Chanel. Arriving for the screening of the documentary The Match, the gold medallist wore a double-breasted suit by Matthieu Blazy, cropped at the waist and finished with a white flower brooch and Coco Crush earrings.

Imane Khelif wears Chanel for her Cannes Film Festival debut. Photo: Chanel Info

Lebanese actress Jennifer Azar attended the festival in a fitted strapless gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, who also dressed model Maya Aboul Hosn in a figure-hugging gown matched to the red carpet.

Egyptian actor Omar El Saeed arrived at the opening ceremony in a double-breasted suit accented with an embroidered floral brooch by Palestinian designer Zaid Farouki, while Lebanese television presenter Raya Abirached wore a silver column gown by French-Egyptian label Maison Yeya, paired with Cartier jewellery.

Egyptian actor Omar El Saeed in Zaid Farouki. Photo: Ammar Abd Rabbo Info

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim arrived at the opening ceremony in a black velvet Armani Prive gown, paired with custom jewellery by Marli.

As the brand’s regional ambassador, Njeim wore The Darling necklace, created especially for her and centred around a 10.7-carat pink tourmaline surrounded by diamonds, amethyst and black onyx.

She completed the look with matching earrings featuring 8.03-carat pink tourmalines.

The Darling is particularly notable as Marli’s first high jewellery set, requiring more than 1,000 hours of craftsmanship.

Nadine Nassib Njeim in Armani Prive and custom-made Marli jewellery. Getty Images Info

Also attending the opening ceremony were Egyptian actor Asser Yassin and his wife, Kenzy Abdallah.

Yassin wore a tuxedo by Lebanese label Maison Du Mec, complete with a sash belt, while Abdullah chose a look by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Kenzy Abdallah and Asser Yassin, both wearing Lebanese labels. Getty Images Info

Egyptian actress Laila Ahmed Zaher made headlines, announcing her pregnancy alongside producer husband Hisham Gamal.

Zaher wore a white gown by Rami Kadi, trimmed with baby pink feathers and designed to highlight her baby bump, prompting speculation the couple are expecting a daughter.

Hisham Gamal and Laila Ahmed Zaher on the red carpet. Getty Images Info

Several international stars also turned to Arab designers for the occasion. Heidi Klum arrived in a structured peach gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, featuring a sculpted bodice, hourglass silhouette and floral detailing.

German-American model Heidi Klum in an Elie Saab creation. AFP Info

Meanwhile, American actress and professional kiteboarder Maika Monroe chose a metallic silver gown by Saudi label Ashi Studio. With a plunging neckline and sweeping hemline pooling around the feet, the sharply tailored look was paired with slicked-back hair.