11 Arab films premiering at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Arab cinema once again has a strong presence at the Cannes Film Festival, with selections across both the main sections and parallel categories in the 2026 event.

This year's line-up includes features by Moroccan, Palestinian and Yemeni directors, as well as shorts from Tunisia, Syria, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco and Sudan. Egyptian-French filmmaker Arthur Harari is also in main competition with The Unknown.

Here are the Arab films to look out for at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Strawberries

Director: Laila Marrakchi

Section: Un Certain Regard

Country: Morocco / France / Spain / Belgium

Moroccan director Laila Marrakchi returns to Cannes with La Mas Dulce (Strawberries), screening in Un Certain Regard.

The film follows two young Moroccan women who travel to southern Spain to work as seasonal strawberry pickers. Hoping to earn money for their families, they soon face abuse, harassment and harsh working conditions.

Marrakchi previously screened Marock in Un Certain Regard in 2005.

The Unknown

The Unknown is directed by Egyptian-French filmmaker Arthur Harari. Photo: Pathe Films Info

Director: Arthur Harari

Section: Competition

Country: France / Italy

Arthur Harari is in Competition with The Unknown. The Egyptian-French filmmaker won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, which debuted in Cannes’s main competition in 2023.

His new film, listed by Cannes under the French title L’Inconnue, follows a photographer who wakes up in the body of an unknown woman after following her at a party.

Harari previously directed Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, which screened in Un Certain Regard in 2021.

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep

In Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, the disappearance of a young woman draws the community into family tensions. Photo: L'Atelier Distribution Info

Director: Rakan Mayasi

Section: Un Certain Regard

Country: Palestine / Lebanon / Belgium / Qatar / Saudi Arabia

Palestinian filmmaker Rakan Mayasi makes his feature debut with Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, also selected for Un Certain Regard.

The film is set in a Bedouin village in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, near the Syrian border, where the disappearance of a young woman draws the community into family tensions, old grudges and the threat of revenge.

Mayasi has previously directed short films including Bonbone and Trumpets in the Sky.

TJ28 (28 Days Left)

TJ28 is a 24-minute film was made through Aalto University in Finland. Photo: Aalto University Info

Director: Yasmin Najjar

Section: La Cinef

School: Aalto University, Finland

Palestinian director Yasmin Najjar is selected for La Cinef with TJ28 (28 Days Left).

The 24-minute film was made through Aalto University in Finland. La Cinef is Cannes’s section dedicated to films from cinema schools around the world.

Somewhere I Belong

Somewhere I Belong directed by Youssef Handouse. Photo: ISAMM Info

Director: Youssef Handouse

Section: La Cinef

School: Isamm, Tunisia

Tunisian filmmaker Youssef Handouse appears in La Cinef with Somewhere I Belong.

The 21-minute film was made at Isamm in Tunisia, one of the schools represented in this year’s La Cinef selection.

The Station

The Station centres on Layal, who runs a women-only petrol station in Yemen. Photo: Screen Project Info

Director: Sara Ishaq

Section: Critics’ Week – Feature Film Competition

Country: Yemen / Jordan / France / Germany / Netherlands / Norway / Qatar

Yemeni director Sara Ishaq screens The Station / Al Mahattah in the Critics’ Week feature competition.

The film centres on Layal, who runs a women-only petrol station in Yemen. The station has become a refuge in a country shaped by war, but her life is disrupted when her estranged sister returns and their younger brother faces enlistment.

Ishaq’s short documentary Karama Has No Walls, about Yemen’s 2011 uprising, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2014.

Nafron

Nafron follows a middle-aged woman wandering through war-torn Damascus. Photo: Daood Alabdulaa Info

Director: Daood Alabdulaa

Section: Critics’ Week – Short Film Competition

Country: Syria / Germany

Syrian director Daood Alabdulaa is in the Critics’ Week short-film competition with Nafron.

The 14-minute film follows a middle-aged woman wandering through war-torn Damascus after the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s government. She has lost her memory and moves through a city still marked by violence.

The Sentinel

The Sentinel is directed by Lebanese artist and filmmaker Ali Cherri. Photo: Last Dreams Production Info

Director: Ali Cherri

Section: Critics’ Week – Special Screening

Country: Lebanon / France

Lebanese artist and filmmaker Ali Cherri screens The Sentinel as a Critics’ Week special screening.

The 29-minute film, in French and Arabic, follows a sergeant who is given one night of freedom on Bastille Day.

Cherri’s previous feature, The Dam, premiered in Directors’ Fortnight in 2022.

What Do the Maknines Dream Of

What Do the Maknines Dream Of follows two young Algerians. Photo: Colors Films Info

Director: Sarra Ryma

Section: Critics’ Week – Short Film Competition

Country: Algeria / France

Algerian filmmaker Sarra Ryma is selected for the Critics’ Week short-film competition with What Do the Maknines Dream Of.

The film, whose French title is A quoi revent les Maknines, follows two young Algerians preparing to leave everything behind and cross the Mediterranean.

In Search of the Grey Bird with Green Stripes

In Search of the Grey Bird with Green Stripes follows Sellam as he travels through the Atlas Mountains. Photo: Barney Productions Info

Director: Said Hamich Benlarbi

Section: Directors’ Fortnight

Country: Morocco / France

Franco-Moroccan filmmaker Said Hamich Benlarbi appears in Directors’ Fortnight with In Search of the Grey Bird with Green Stripes.

The 45-minute film follows Sellam as he travels through the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakesh in pursuit of a mysterious bird.

Hamich Benlarbi previously directed Return to Bollene and Across the Sea.

Nothing Happens After Your Absence

Sudanese filmmaker Ibrahim Omar directed Nothing Happens After Your Absence. Photo: Ibrahim Omar Info

Director: Ibrahim Omar

Section: Directors’ Fortnight

Country: Sudan

Sudanese filmmaker Ibrahim Omar is selected for Directors’ Fortnight with Nothing Happens After Your Absence.

The 16-minute film follows Ibrahim as he returns to a village to screen films, only for war to break out in Sudan.