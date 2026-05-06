Zayed National Museum named among world’s most beautiful by Prix Versailles

Zayed National Museum has been named one of the world’s most beautiful museums for 2026 by Prix Versailles, the annual international prize presented at the Unesco headquarters in Paris.

The UAE’s national museum is one of seven institutions selected from across the world and the only one from the region to feature on this year’s list, which recognises architectural excellence, sustainability, innovation and cultural impact.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Norman Foster, Zayed National Museum sits at the centre of Saadiyat Cultural District. The 56,000-square-metre structure is defined by five steel towers inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight, referencing the Emirati tradition of falconry. Rising to 123 metres, it is the tallest structure in the district.

The towers also serve a functional purpose, acting as thermal chimneys that help regulate airflow naturally. The building’s mound-like base, textured to echo the UAE’s landscape, provides insulation from solar heat.

The Abu Dhabi museum’s narrative centres on the life and legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Victor Besa / The National Info

The surrounding Al Masar Garden incorporates native plant species and a traditional falaj irrigation system, extending the museum’s environmental design beyond the building itself. Inside, six permanent galleries trace more than 300,000 years of human history in the region, from early archaeological evidence to the formation of the UAE.

The museum’s narrative centres on the life and legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, highlighting his role in shaping the nation and preserving Emirati identity.

The world’s most beautiful museums category, introduced in 2024, selects seven institutions annually, with three ultimately awarded world titles for interior, exterior and overall design from Prix Versailles later in the year.

Other museums recognised this year include: Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum and Xuelei Fragrance Museum in Guangzhou, both in China; MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives in Tokyo, Japan; Lost Shtetl Museum in Seduva, Lithuania; National Medal of Honour Museum in Arlington in the US; and Centre for Islamic Civilisation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.