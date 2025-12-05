The triumph of Zayed National Museum

With reference to Nick Webster's report 'Gateway to culture': Zayed National Museum takes centre stage as Eid Al Etihad show tells UAE's story (December 2): Love living in the UAE and am so happy and blessed to be moving next door to this beautiful museum.

Michelle Haugo, Abu Dhabi

This museum is one of a kind. The architecture is spectacular. One can expect nothing less from Norman Foster. All his works have a distinct hallmark.

Parmis N, Dubai

Pride in the UAE National anthem

With regard to the report Public urged to unite in singing UAE anthem to mark National Day celebrations (December 1): Fifty-four years of pride, progress and a story written in red, green, white and black. Best wishes to everyone in the UAE on the week of National Day.

Khalil Ullah Dilaram, Dubai

Been singing that national anthem since I started school. Happy 54th year to all citizens and residents. The fireworks were a real treat.

Sheetal Bhambhani, Dubai

A hopeful new start for Gaza couples

With regard to the video 54 couples get married in Gaza to mark the UAE’s 54th National Day (December 2): Beautiful dresses! Wishing all the couples the very best to start life afresh.

Sonja M, Dubai

This is wonderful to see. May God make them happy, keep them safe and fill each of their days with joy.

Birgul Senel, Istanbul, Turkey

The UAE's Sri Lankan community mobilises

With regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's report Sri Lankans in UAE flock to deliver aid for cyclone-hit communities in homeland (December 3): My heart goes out to Sri Lankans during this difficult time after Cyclone Ditwah. I stand with Sri Lankans as they try to make sense of their loss and navigate challenges brought by this loss.

May every family find strength and rise from the hardship. May communities continue to support one another with compassion and unity. Sri Lanka has always been a national of courage and heart. Wishing healing, protection and brighter days ahead for all those affected.

Hameed K, Dubai