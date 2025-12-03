Sri Lankans in UAE flock to deliver aid for cyclone-hit communities in homeland

An abundance of essential supplies from torches to clothes and dry goods is being donated to be sent to cyclone-hit communities in Sri Lanka as relief efforts have stepped up in the UAE.

Sri Lankans in the Emirates have also been wiring money directly to government accounts and aid groups in their homeland to help people left homeless by Cyclone Ditwah, and the flooding and landslides in its aftermath.

The Sri Lanka consulate and embassy in the UAE have each issued an appeal to people to assist more than 1.4 million people impacted by the cyclone, that has killed more than 470 people with more than 350 missing following devastating floods and landslides across the country.

“We will spread the message so more people will come in the next few days to contribute supplies,” said Ganga Tilakaratne, 33, a Sri Lankan chartered accountant who bought first-aid kids, rubber gloves and sanitary supplies with a group of 25 friends and dropped several packets off at the consulate in Dubai.

“We are shocked at the scale of the devastation. We feel it’s our responsibility to help because everything we are today is because of the people in Sri Lanka. We had access to free health care and free education in our country, so it’s our time to give back. We don’t think of this as a donation, we really want to help our people.”

The consulate will send the first batch of aid supplies from the UAE to Colombo on Wednesday night.

Coming together to help

The Sri Lankan government has issued a list of supplies required by survivors in makeshift shelters, which is being updated regularly by the consulate online.

Staff at the Sri Lankan consulate in Dubai carry aid supplies donated by UAE residents for survivors of Cyclone Ditwah. Pawan Singh for The National

Sri Lankan residents in the UAE were unable to contact family for days as torrential rain had damaged the telecoms and electricity networks, leaving people on the stricken island cut off.

Ajith Gedara, 41, a driver for an energy company in Dubai, bought sacks of rice, lentils, sugar, milk powder, noodles and cooking oil, and delivered the packages to the consulate.

“My heart felt very heavy when I saw so much rain in my country and that people don’t have food or clothes,” he said. “At least people should be able to eat and have a safe place to stay. My heart felt light after I dropped off the relief packages and I will keep coming in to send supplies so I can help more people.”

United effort

Residents from other nations are also taking part in the aid drive.

Uma Shankri, a member of the Indian People’s Forum community group, brought in cartons of clothes for children.

“We are neighbours – India and Sri Lanka – so we immediately wanted to help,” she said. “We checked with the consulate to find out exactly what was needed. It is important all communities come forward, it shows there is humanity in the world and that we can work together. We are not separate individuals from different countries living in Dubai, all the different nationalities have one voice when it comes to helping and supporting people in need.”

The wreckage caused by the cyclone has affected the entire island nation, particularly central hilly regions with entire villages wiped out.

The rain also caused havoc across South-east Asia, with more than 1,100 deaths reported in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Rebuilding critical

The Sri Lankan government has said the nation will need long-term assistance in rebuilding infrastructure, agriculture, water systems and housing damaged in the cyclone.

The UAE has sent a search-and-rescue team with essential supplies and pledged support to the cyclone-hit nation.

Mohamed Jiado, from the Dubai Computer Traders group, is flanked by Uma Shankri, left, and Reeta Rathore of the Indian People's Forum UAE, as they check aid packages for cyclone victims, at the Sri Lanka consulate in Dubai. Pawan Singh for The National

“People have been coming in since Monday with parcels of help,” said Subhashini Silva, of the Sri Lanka consulate in Dubai. “We will send the first consignment on Wednesday night and hope to send more as we receive supplies. People are very sad about the situation but they say it’s a chance for them to help families."

Officials said it was uplifting to see people from other countries pitch in. "It’s a difficult time for Sri Lanka, so many people are still missing. But we feel as long as we have support from our friends, we will pull through this crisis and become stronger," Ms Silva said.

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

Chennai Super Kings 181-2 (18.3 ovs) Chennai win by eight wickets

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

LIKELY TEAMS South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi. India (from)

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Penguin Starring: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz Creator: Lauren LeFranc Rating: 4/5

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Cry Macho Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam Rating:**

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Stage 3 results 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 4:42:33 2 Tadej Pocagar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana 0:01:30 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 5 Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 General Classification after Stage 3: 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 12:30:02 2 Tadej Pocagar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana 0:01:35 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5 Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb) 0:02:06

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYango%20Deli%20Tech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERetail%20SaaS%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf%20funded%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How Apple's credit card works The Apple Card looks different from a traditional credit card — there's no number on the front and the users' name is etched in metal. The card expands the company's digital Apple Pay services, marrying the physical card to a virtual one and integrating both with the iPhone. Its attributes include quick sign-up, elimination of most fees, strong security protections and cash back. What does it cost? Apple says there are no fees associated with the card. That means no late fee, no annual fee, no international fee and no over-the-limit fees. It also said it aims to have among the lowest interest rates in the industry. Users must have an iPhone to use the card, which comes at a cost. But they will earn cash back on their purchases — 3 per cent on Apple purchases, 2 per cent on those with the virtual card and 1 per cent with the physical card. Apple says it is the only card to provide those rewards in real time, so that cash earned can be used immediately. What will the interest rate be? The card doesn't come out until summer but Apple has said that as of March, the variable annual percentage rate on the card could be anywhere from 13.24 per cent to 24.24 per cent based on creditworthiness. That's in line with the rest of the market, according to analysts What about security? The physical card has no numbers so purchases are made with the embedded chip and the digital version lives in your Apple Wallet on your phone, where it's protected by fingerprints or facial recognition. That means that even if someone steals your phone, they won't be able to use the card to buy things. Is it easy to use? Apple says users will be able to sign up for the card in the Wallet app on their iPhone and begin using it almost immediately. It also tracks spending on the phone in a more user-friendly format, eliminating some of the gibberish that fills a traditional credit card statement. Plus it includes some budgeting tools, such as tracking spending and providing estimates of how much interest could be charged on a purchase to help people make an informed decision. * Associated Press

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m

Winner: Dirilis Ertugrul, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer)

2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m

Winner: Kidd Malibu, Sandro Paiva, Musabah Al Muhairi

2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m

Winner: Raakezz, Tadhg O’Shea, Nicholas Bachalard

3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m

Winner: Au Couer, Sean Kirrane, Satish Seemar

3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m

Winner: Rayig, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m

Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m

Winner: King’s Shadow, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Match info Premier League Manchester United 2 (Martial 30', Lingard 69')

Arsenal 2 (Mustafi 26', Rojo 68' OG)

The winners Fiction ‘Amreekiya’ by Lena Mahmoud

‘As Good As True’ by Cheryl Reid The Evelyn Shakir Non-Fiction Award ‘Syrian and Lebanese Patricios in Sao Paulo’ by Oswaldo Truzzi; translated by Ramon J Stern

‘The Sound of Listening’ by Philip Metres The George Ellenbogen Poetry Award ‘Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance’ by Fady Joudah Children/Young Adult ‘I’ve Loved You Since Forever’ by Hoda Kotb

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Pushkin Press

Results: 2.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: AZ Dhabyan, Adam McLean (jockey), Saleha Al Ghurair (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 3.15pm: Conditions (PA) Dh60,000 2,000m. Winner: Hareer Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 3.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,700m. Winner: Kenz Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh 200,000 1,700m. Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 4.45pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m. Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel.

LAST-16 FIXTURES Sunday, January 20

3pm: Jordan v Vietnam at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

6pm: Thailand v China at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: Iran v Oman at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Monday, January 21

3pm: Japan v Saudi Arabia at Sharjah Stadium

6pm: Australia v Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: UAE v Kyrgyzstan at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tuesday, January 22

5pm: South Korea v Bahrain at Rashid Stadium, Dubai

8pm: Qatar v Iraq at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Warlight,

Michael Ondaatje, Knopf

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Revival

Eminem

Interscope

Match info Liverpool 3

Hoedt (10' og), Matip (21'), Salah (45 3') Southampton 0

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m | Winner: Eghel De Pine, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m | Winner: AF Sheaar, Szczepan Mazur, Saeed Al Shamsi 6pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (PA) Group 3 Dh500,000 1,600m | Winner: RB Torch, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (TB) Listed Dh380,000 1,600m | Winner: Forjatt, Chris Hayes, Nicholas Bachalard 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup for Private Owners Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,400m | Winner: Hawafez, Connor Beasley, Ridha ben Attia 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 1,600m | Winner: Qader, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roaulle

THE POPE'S ITINERARY Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

Fifa Club World Cup quarter-final Esperance de Tunis 0

Al Ain 3 (Ahmed 02’, El Shahat 17’, Al Ahbabi 60’)

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five types of long-term residential visas Obed Suhail of ServiceMarket, an online home services marketplace, outlines the five types of long-term residential visas: Investors: A 10-year residency visa can be obtained by investors who invest Dh10 million, out of which 60 per cent should not be in real estate. It can be a public investment through a deposit or in a business. Those who invest Dh5 million or more in property are eligible for a five-year residency visa. The invested amount should be completely owned by the investors, not loaned, and retained for at least three years. Entrepreneurs: A five-year multiple entry visa is available to entrepreneurs with a previous project worth Dh0.5m or those with the approval of an accredited business incubator in the UAE. Specialists Expats with specialised talents, including doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, and creative individuals working in the field of culture and art are eligible for a 10-year visa, given that they have a valid employment contract in one of these fields in the country. Outstanding students: A five-year visa will be granted to outstanding students who have a grade of 95 per cent or higher in a secondary school, or those who graduate with a GPA of 3.75 from a university. Retirees: Expats who are at least 55 years old can obtain a five-year retirement visa if they invest Dh2m in property, have savings of Dh1m or more, or have a monthly income of at least Dh20,000.

Abu Dhabi racecard 5pm: Maiden (Purebred Arabians); Dh80,000; 1,400m.

5.30pm: Maiden (PA); Dh80,00; 1,400m.

6pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (PA); Group 3; Dh500,000; 1,600m.

6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (Thoroughbred); Listed; Dh380,000; 1,600m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup for Private Owners Handicap (PA); Dh70,000; 1,400m.

7.30pm: Handicap (PA); Dh80,000; 1,600m

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

Real Madrid (Vazquez 6') Second leg, February 27