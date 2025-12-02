News

Before and after: Satellite photos show effect of Cyclone Ditwah

Storm has killed more than 1,200 dead and hundreds missing in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand

The National

December 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Torrential monsoon rain combined with two tropical cyclones last week resulted in deadly floods across Sri Lanka and parts of Indonesia, southern Thailand and northern Malaysia.

More than 1,200 people have died and hundreds are missing. In Sri Lanka, the death toll has risen sharply to at least 355 on Monday, officials said. About 370 people are missing. Cyclone Ditwah, which reached Sri Lanka on Friday, was forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of southern India on Monday.

In Indonesia, the storm has left at least 600 people dead with more than 400 are missing, while Thailand’s death toll has passed 170.

Here are satellite images that show the effect of Cyclone Ditwah on those countries:

Updated: December 02, 2025, 9:03 AM