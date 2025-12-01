Severe storms and floods kill nearly 1,000 people in Asia

Severe weather across parts of Asia has claimed nearly 1,000 lives, with Indonesia and Sri Lanka among the worst affected by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

Three tropical cyclones, coinciding with the north-east monsoon that typically brings heavy downpours to Southeast Asia this time of year, have caused widespread destruction in the region. West Malaysia and southern Thailand have also received significantly above-normal rains in the past week, according to data from the US Climate Prediction Centre.

In Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the intense storm has left at least 442 people dead and another 402 missing, while Thailand’s death toll is 169.

Cut-off roads and downed communication networks have been complicating rescue and relief efforts, Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief said. The government has also carried out a number of aerial cloud seeding operations in an attempt to reduce rainfall over hard-hit areas. Petron Malaysia halted operations at a crude oil refinery following damage from storm Senyar.

In Sri Lanka, fatalities from heavy flooding rose sharply on Sunday, almost doubling to 334. Another 370 people are missing. Cyclone Ditwah, which reached Sri Lanka on Friday, is forecast to bring heavy rain to some parts of southern India on Monday.

The storm’s passage has left Sri Lanka facing its “largest and most challenging natural disaster,” President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in a national address on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Storm Koto is forecast to linger in the waters east of Vietnam as it gradually weakens over the next few days. It will probably bring more rain to central and northern-central Vietnam, areas which have already been pounded by storms and historic floods in recent weeks.

Rain is forecast to ease to seasonal levels in most of the affected areas from the middle of this week.

