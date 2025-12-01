Severe storms and floods kill nearly 1,000 people in Asia

Residents evacuate from an area flooded by heavy rain in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra province, Indonesia. Reuters
An elderly woman is evacuated in Deli Serdang. Reuters
Buildings swept by flash floods in Malalak, West Sumatra province, Indonesia. Reuters
A collapsed road in the Meureudu area of Aceh, Indonesia. EPA
Residents clean up their house in Meureudu, Aceh. EPA
A bridge swept by a flooded river on a main road connecting Aceh and North Sumatra, in Meureudu. AFP
Military personnel deliver relief supplies to flood survivors in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, Thailand. EPA
Submerged cars and homes in Hat Yai, southern Thailand. EPA
An umpire's seat and tennis courts are covered in mud in Hat Yai, Thailand. Reuters
Flood-displaced people take shelter in a gymnasium in Hat Yai, Thailand. Getty Images
Corpses in body bags are taken away on a lorry after being retrieved by emergency workers Hat Yai, Thailand. Getty Images
A damaged car in Hat Yai , Thailand. Reuters
A home surrounded by floodwater in Kangar, in Malaysia's Perlis state. AFP
A flooded mosque in Kangar, Malaysia. AFP
Malaysian civil defence officers evacuate an elderly woman on a boat, in Kangar. EPA
Buildings submerged in floodwater, in Hat Yai, Thailand. AFP
Rescuers search for survivors in Kangar, Malaysia. AFP
People displaced by flooding shelter at an evacuation centre in Kangar, Malaysia. Reuters
A passenger car sits stuck among rubble at an area hit by deadly flash floods following heavy rains in Palembayan, Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, December 1, 2025. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (C) distributes meals to displaced residents at a shelter following flash floods and landslides in Pandan in Central Tapanuli, Indonesia's North Sumatra province on November 30, 2025. The death toll from floods that hit Indonesia this week has risen to more than 300 people, according to figures from the disaster agency on November 29. (Photo by YT Hariono / AFP)
A truck is stranded in the river at an area hit by deadly flash floods following heavy rains in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, November 30, 2025. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Police officers carry a resident across a wooden bridge in an area hit by deadly landslides following heavy rains, in Palembayan, Agam Regency, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia, November 30, 2025. REUTERS / Stringer
A drone view shows an area hit by deadly flash floods following heavy rains in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, November 30, 2025. REUTERS / Aidil Ichlas
Army personnel ride a truck carrying boats to rescue stranded people as they wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo on November 30, 2025. The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah has risen to at least 334 people across Sri Lanka, with nearly 400 still missing, the Disaster Management Centre said on November 30. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
People ride on a boat belonging to Sri Lanka's army on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo on November 30, 2025. Low-lying areas of Sri Lanka's capital were flooded on November 30 after a powerful cyclone triggered heavy rains and mudslides across the island, killing at least 212 people and leaving many more missing. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
People gather around the Deduru Oya Bridge, which collapsed after floods in Kurunegala on November 30, 2025. Entire areas of Sri Lanka's capital were flooded on November 30 after a powerful cyclone triggered heavy rains and mudslides across the island, with authorities reporting nearly 200 dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by AFP)
A man carrying cats crosses a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Wellampitiya, Sri Lanka, November 30, 2025. REUTERS / Thilina Kaluthotage TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A partially submerged statue of Buddha in a flooded area, following Cyclone Ditwah in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, November 30, 2025. REUTERS / Thilina Kaluthotage TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
News

Asia

Severe storms and floods kill nearly 1,000 people in Asia

Indonesia and Sri Lanka among worst affected as three tropical cyclones and monsoon combine to cause widespread disruption

Bloomberg

December 01, 2025

Severe weather across parts of Asia has claimed nearly 1,000 lives, with Indonesia and Sri Lanka among the worst affected by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

Three tropical cyclones, coinciding with the north-east monsoon that typically brings heavy downpours to Southeast Asia this time of year, have caused widespread destruction in the region. West Malaysia and southern Thailand have also received significantly above-normal rains in the past week, according to data from the US Climate Prediction Centre.

In Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the intense storm has left at least 442 people dead and another 402 missing, while Thailand’s death toll is 169.

Cut-off roads and downed communication networks have been complicating rescue and relief efforts, Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief said. The government has also carried out a number of aerial cloud seeding operations in an attempt to reduce rainfall over hard-hit areas. Petron Malaysia halted operations at a crude oil refinery following damage from storm Senyar.

In Sri Lanka, fatalities from heavy flooding rose sharply on Sunday, almost doubling to 334. Another 370 people are missing. Cyclone Ditwah, which reached Sri Lanka on Friday, is forecast to bring heavy rain to some parts of southern India on Monday.

The storm’s passage has left Sri Lanka facing its “largest and most challenging natural disaster,” President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in a national address on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Storm Koto is forecast to linger in the waters east of Vietnam as it gradually weakens over the next few days. It will probably bring more rain to central and northern-central Vietnam, areas which have already been pounded by storms and historic floods in recent weeks.

Rain is forecast to ease to seasonal levels in most of the affected areas from the middle of this week.

Updated: December 01, 2025, 5:22 AM