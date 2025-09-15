Abu Dhabi unveils action plan to protect public from extreme weather

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) will share advanced data on temperatures and humidity levels with health authorities in Abu Dhabi under a new action plan to protect the public against the effects of extreme weather.
The NCM on Monday agreed a five-year partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to support awareness campaigns on heat safety and to help experts develop more accurate studies on the effects of potentially hazardous weather events such as high temperatures, poor air quality and sandstorms.
The collaboration will seek to bolster efforts to reduce the risks of respiratory diseases, heat-related conditions and the spread of heat-related illnesses. Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said the collaboration was critical to boosting the well-being of the emirate's population.
“At Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we recognise the critical link between environmental and public health outcomes," said Dr Al Suwaidi. "This partnership with the National Centre of Meteorology represents a significant step forward in our mission to safeguard the health and well-being of Abu Dhabi’s population.
"By combining our resources and expertise, we can develop innovative solutions to address the complex challenges posed by environmental changes, while also advancing scientific knowledge and community awareness. Together, we are building a healthier, more resilient future for the emirate.”
Under the agreement, the two organisations will conduct joint research studies, share scientific and technical expertise, organise workshops and conferences and develop professional training programmes. The initiative aims to address pressing challenges fuelled by climate change, air quality and other weather-related risks.
“As climate change increasingly affects public health, this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is a vital step forward for the nation," said Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director general of the NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organisation. "We aim to use advanced weather data to support preparedness for risks like extreme weather, air quality, and sandstorms. This partnership reflects a shared vision to build a science-based ecosystem that protects communities, supports sustainable development and ensures a healthier future for the next generations.”
The strategy comes as the international community intensifies efforts to address global warming, as temperatures continue to surge. This July was the world's third hottest on record, prompting warnings from climate experts over the stark dangers of searing summer heatwaves across the globe. Temperatures reached 1.25°C above pre-industrial levels, lower only than the two hottest Julys on record, which came in the previous two years.
Meanwhile, it has proven a record-setting year for rising temperatures in the Emirates, mirroring the global trend. Temperatures hit 51.8°C on August 1 – passing the previous historic high of 51.4°C for the month from 2017.
The UAE experienced its hottest May on record with peak daily temperatures averaging more than 40ºC, the NCM said. It followed the hottest April since records began in the early 2000s.
UAE seeks to beat the heat
UAE authorities have taken strong action to safeguard the public against extreme weather, such as scorching summer temperatures. The UAE enforces a midday break for outdoor workers each summer.
The break this year was in effect from June 15 until September 15 and prohibited work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm. The annual initiative, overseen by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, was first introduced in 2004.
Meanwhile, a campaign run in the summer months by the Association of Kerala Medical and Dental Graduates (AKMG) Emirates with the consulate general of India in Dubai offered essential advice to thousands of blue-collar workers on how to stay safe during high temperatures.