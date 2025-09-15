UAE weather: Warning over early morning fog

A weather warning has been issued over early morning fog expected to blanket parts of the UAE from Tuesday to Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said coastal and inland areas could be particularly affected.

In a statement carried on state news agency Wam, the NCM said western areas could experience fog on Tuesday.

"[It will be] humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation," the NCM said.

Its forecast for Wednesday painted a similar picture, with humid conditions over coastal and internal areas bringing a "chance of fog or mist formation".

The NCM said the weather generally would be clear to partly cloudy over the next few days, while winds would change from south-easterly to north-easterly on Monday and Tuesday, to south-westerly and north-westerly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fog is common during the UAE's cooler months – aided by clear skies and calm conditions – but can often cause disruption on the roads.

Variable speed limits

Police issue warnings to motorists and can reduce speed limits on motorways.

Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce an 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – in April 2019. The activation of temporary speed limits is posted on electronic signs on roads and announced on social media.

The scheme was introduced months after Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport's traffic safety committee agreed on a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather. Motorists who break the 80kph speed limit face fines.

Abu Dhabi Police stress that during bad weather motorists should follow the speed limit posted on electronic road signs. This supersedes any fixed speed limit signs.

Drivers should abide by the revised speed limit until electronic signboards indicate it has been lifted. Police also typically post on social media to confirm when temporary speed limits have been removed.

