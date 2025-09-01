Thousands of workers in UAE learn how to beat the heat in awareness drive

A volunteer-led drive to boost awareness among the UAE's blue-collar workers of the dangers of heat has made a significant impact, doctors said.

On Sunday, about 200 workers attended the final two sessions on heat awareness, given by doctors who volunteered their time. It marked the conclusion of the “beat the heat” initiative and took place at an accommodation centre in the sprawling Muhaisnah area of Dubai, which is home to scores of blocks for dozens of companies.

The campaign was run by the Association of Kerala Medical and Dental Graduates (AKMG) Emirates in collaboration with the consulate general of India in Dubai.

“This is about providing awareness and interactive sessions … at the camps where they live about the perils of heat stroke and how to avoid that,” said Dr Nita Salam, who leads the Dubai branch of AKMG Emirates. She said cases of heat-related illnesses had previously taken place in workers' accommodation.

“The awareness has caused a lot of change in the way they handle things. Now they are able to understand the danger signs even before they happen.”

Helping thousands

The campaign started on June 15, and according to Dr Salam it reached more than 2,300 workers in Dubai and Sharjah and up to 3,300 workers in 18 worker accommodations across the UAE. The drive also has the support of authorities and comes as the UAE marks the Year of Community.

Despite August coming to a close, temperatures remain high, with the hottest temperature recorded in the UAE on Sunday a scorching 47.6°C in Hamim in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. Temperatures in parts of Dubai were also only a few degrees short of 50°C. Dr Salam said the message about heat was getting through.

“The most important one is to keep oneself hydrated and to look for danger signs,” she said. “They all work in very difficult situations – very high temperatures – so we gave them … several steps that they have to follow to avoid heat stroke but at the same time ensure that they have enough hydration.”

Mohammed Sartaj, who attended one of Sunday's sessions, said he was more informed now. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Volunteers on Sunday provided advice to about 200 workers, largely from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, on how to avoid exposure in the middle of the day, how to stay hydrated and how to handle cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They were also advised on wearing appropriate clothing, basic first aid, what to do in an emergency and ensuring a culture of heat safety.

Workers were also able to raise concerns privately and receive advice, and were provided with heat information leaflets in their language and care packages including drinks, sunscreen and moisturising cream. Doctors have stressed that if a person is experiencing mild symptoms such as headaches, they should be taken to a cool area to rest, and provided with cooling drinks and a cold compress.

In more extreme cases emergency care may be required. Workers who are older may have pre-existing conditions and workers from colder regions such as Nepal can be more vulnerable.

Dr Archana Nair, social services convener at the Dubai branch of AKMG Emirates, said they have been going to worker accommodations to listen about the problems they face – from the heat to long days – and added that it was important to lend them a hand. “Behind every building is the sweat and sacrifice of so many workers,” she said. “They are the workforce behind Dubai's wonderful skyline.”

The UAE has taken measures to protect workers during the summer, such as implementing the annual June 15 to September 15 midday break, which prohibits outdoor work between 12.30pm and 3pm.

Doctors have repeatedly urged people to stay inside if possible during the peak heat hours, avoid strenuous activity during this time and stay hydrated. The campaign also came in a year in which summer started earlier, with the UAE experiencing its hottest April on record.

The UAE then breached the temperature record for the month of May on two consecutive days, hitting 51.6ºC in the Sweihan area on May 24. It followed the previous day’s record of 50.4°C, also in Abu Dhabi emirate.

Climate change, along with other issues such as the El Nino phenomenon ending, have contributed to the heat, experts have said. Other parts of the world have also been hit by warmer than usual weather this summer.

Message gets across

Prince Kumar, a bus driver from Punjab in India, attended one of the sessions. Speaking through a translator, Mr Kumar said he will “make sure” to drink plenty of water and will be more cautious in the sun.

Mohammed Sartaj, a fabricator, also from India and also speaking through a translator, said there have been times when has been difficult to work during the summer, but that he now “informs the foreman”, and that they give them “time to relax in the rest area”.

Mr Sartaj, who works on a hotel project on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island, said the sessions had taught him that being out in the sun for too long can be life-threatening, and that he knows the “seriousness” of it now.

Accommodation manager Santhosh Thota, also from India, said there was a procedure to follow in case of heat illnesses, and that workers were now much better informed. “They now notice everything and how to manage it,” he said. “It is better now.”

AKMG Emirates, meanwhile, is a non-profit network of healthcare professionals from India’s Kerala region that are based in the UAE. They run frequent campaigns across the UAE including on heat awareness.

