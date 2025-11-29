Death toll rises as heavy monsoon rain overwhelms parts of Asia

Hundreds of people have died across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand as the Asian nations suffer the worst floods in years, authorities said on Saturday.

Heavy monsoon rains overwhelmed areas of the Asian countries this week, killing more than 500 people and leaving thousands stranded, many on rooftops awaiting rescue.

At least 123 people died in Sri Lanka in floods and torrential rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, with another 130 still missing, the Disaster Management Centre announced.

The centre's director general, Sampath Kotuwegoda, said on Saturday that relief operations were under way, with 43,995 people moved to state-run welfare centres after their homes were destroyed in the week-long heavy rains.

The flooding in low-lying areas worsened on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for those living along the banks of the Kelani River, which flows into the Indian Ocean from the capital, Colombo.

The Kelani burst its banks on Friday evening, forcing hundreds of people to move to temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Rain had subsided in most parts of the country, including the capital, but parts of the island's north were experiencing showers due to the residual effects of Cyclone Ditwah.

Officials said India had sent a planeload of supplies for the victims. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of life in Sri Lanka and said New Delhi was ready to send more aid.

In Indonesia, rescuers are struggling to reach the worst-affected areas of Sumatra as the death toll from floods and landslides on the island rose to 248, with more than 100 people missing.

The National Disaster Management Agency said rescuers in West Sumatra’s Agam district have recovered more bodies, and nearly 3,000 displaced families have fled to government shelters.

The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed communications lines. Relief aircraft are delivering aid and supplies to the hard-hit district of Central Tapanuli in North Sumatra province and others in the region.

At least 145 people were killed as the water level reached three metres in southern Thailand's Songkhla province. Reuters

In Thailand, at least 145 people were killed, according to authorities, as the water level reached three metres (9.8 feet) in the southern Songkhla province.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised to the public late on Friday for the widespread devastation caused by the worst flooding in years. His comments came as he visited a shelter for evacuees in the hard-hit Hat Yai district.

“I really have to apologise to them for letting this happen during the time I am in government,” he told reporters in footage broadcast on AmarinTV. “The next step is to prevent the situation from deteriorating,” he added, announcing a two-week time frame for the district's clean-up.

The Thai government rolled out relief measures for those affected by the flooding, including compensation of up to two million baht ($62,000) for households that lost family members.

Two other people were killed in Malaysia by flooding caused by heavy rain that left stretches of northern Perlis state underwater.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rain, triggering landslides and flash floods. But climate change has exacerbated the conditions.

