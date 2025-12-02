The relief mission is led by the Joint Operations Command and includes teams from the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. Photo: Wam
The relief mission is led by the Joint Operations Command and includes teams from the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. Photo: Wam
The relief mission is led by the Joint Operations Command and includes teams from the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. Photo: Wam
The relief mission is led by the Joint Operations Command and includes teams from the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

UAE sends rescue teams and 20 tonnes of aid to support Sri Lanka after cyclone

Devastating storm has killed hundreds in the island nation and caused severe flooding and landslides

The National
The National Editorial

December 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE has sent rescue teams and 20 tonnes of aid to Sri Lanka after the island nation was battered by a deadly cyclone.

More than 400 people have been killed and hundreds are missing after Cyclone Ditwah left a trail of destruction. It brought torrential rain that caused severe flooding and landslides.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday issued a directive for a major humanitarian operation to deliver critical support after the disaster, which Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called “the largest and most challenging” in the country's history.

The UAE relief mission is led by the Joint Operations Command and includes teams from the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. Emergency workers from the UAE aim to reach the worst-affected communities to deliver assistance.

The disaster has affected more than one million people across Sri Lanka, disrupted essential services and caused damage to hundreds of homes.

People look for survivors and lost belongings near a damaged house in Kandy after landslides and flooding in Sri Lanka caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Reuters
People look for survivors and lost belongings near a damaged house in Kandy after landslides and flooding in Sri Lanka caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Reuters
Buildings damaged by the floods in Peradeniya. More than 390 people in Sri Lanka have been killed in the cyclone. AP
Buildings damaged by the floods in Peradeniya. More than 390 people in Sri Lanka have been killed in the cyclone. AP
A Buddhist monk stands near his flooded temple in a suburb of Colombo. EPA
A Buddhist monk stands near his flooded temple in a suburb of Colombo. EPA
Rescue workers move Colombo residents to safety. EPA
Rescue workers move Colombo residents to safety. EPA
Floodwater flows past homes in Sarasavigama village. AP
Floodwater flows past homes in Sarasavigama village. AP
Hundreds are missing after heavy rain inundated the country. EPA
Hundreds are missing after heavy rain inundated the country. EPA
The cyclone caused the worst flooding in the country for decades. EPA
The cyclone caused the worst flooding in the country for decades. EPA
Sri Lankans queue for tea at a relief camp at a school in Wellampitiya, on the outskirts of Colombo. AFP
Sri Lankans queue for tea at a relief camp at a school in Wellampitiya, on the outskirts of Colombo. AFP
Sri Lankans have sheltered in schools after fleeing the floods. EPA
Sri Lankans have sheltered in schools after fleeing the floods. EPA
Rescue workers take Colombo residents to boats amid evacuation operations. EPA
Rescue workers take Colombo residents to boats amid evacuation operations. EPA
Rescuers distribute food to people caught in the deadly floods. EPA
Rescuers distribute food to people caught in the deadly floods. EPA
Authorities have warned there is a high risk of further landslides because mountains are still saturated with rainwater. EPA
Authorities have warned there is a high risk of further landslides because mountains are still saturated with rainwater. EPA
Houses partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rain in Kaduwela, on the outskirts of Colombo. AFP
Houses partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rain in Kaduwela, on the outskirts of Colombo. AFP
Volunteers help in evacuating a flood-affected woman after heavy rain in Wellampitiya, near Colombo. AFP
Volunteers help in evacuating a flood-affected woman after heavy rain in Wellampitiya, near Colombo. AFP
People wade through a flooded road in Wellampitiya. AFP
People wade through a flooded road in Wellampitiya. AFP
People ride a boat across a flooded street in Ambatale. AFP
People ride a boat across a flooded street in Ambatale. AFP
Commuters gather near a flooded road in Kaduwela. AFP
Commuters gather near a flooded road in Kaduwela. AFP
Flood-affected people evacuate Wellampitiya. AFP
Flood-affected people evacuate Wellampitiya. AFP

Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, emphasised the importance of a rapid emergency response and programmes that can help to mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the country would maintain its support by sending additional relief supplies and shelter materials to families, as it works to help the people of Sri Lanka recover quickly.

Call for support

The UAE public is also being asked to lend a vital helping hand to help stricken communities in Sri Lanka get back on their feet.

Alexi Gunasekera, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Dubai, said he hoped all nationalities in the Emirates would provide essential supplies, and helping to rebuild infrastructure, agriculture and water supply – among the sectors devastated in catastrophic landslides and floods triggered by the cyclone.

AWARDS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Male%20black%20belt%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELucas%20Protasio%20(BRA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20female%20black%20belt%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJulia%20Alves%20(BRA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Masters%20black%20belt%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Igor%20Silva%20(BRA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Asian%20Jiu-Jitsu%20Federation%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kazakhstan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20Academy%20in%20UAE%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECommando%20Group%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBest%20International%20Academy%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Commando%20Group%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAfrican%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKatiuscia%20Yasmira%20Dias%20(GNB)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOceanian%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAnton%20Minenko%20(AUS)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEuropean%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rose%20El%20Sharouni%20(NED)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENorth%20and%20Central%20American%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlexa%20Yanes%20(USA)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAsian%20Player%20of%20the%20Year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZayed%20Al%20Katheeri%20(UAE)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERookie%20of%20the%20Year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rui%20Neto%20(BRA)Rui%20Neto%20(BRA)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
57%20Seconds
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Tips on buying property during a pandemic

Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market.

While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate.

While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. 

Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs.

Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue.

Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. 

Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. 

Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Updated: December 02, 2025, 3:18 PM