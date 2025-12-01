Public urged to unite in singing UAE anthem to mark National Day celebrations

UAE citizens and residents alike are being invited to deliver a mass rendition of the country's national anthem on Tuesday in celebration of the formation of the Emirates.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent out a call to the public to unite in a chorus of support to help the 54th National Day festivities hit a high note.

The senior minister unveiled the Voices of Unity campaign on social media, urging all who call the UAE home to join in proudly singing the national anthem in unison at 11am.

“On December 2, at 11am, we sing the national anthem united," Sheikh Abdullah posted on X.

He said the collective gathering would reflect the spirit of togetherness and belonging at the heart of National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

"This invitation reflects the UAE’s belief that our strength lies in our diversity, and that when we stand together, we shape a shared future filled with pride, belonging, and possibility," State news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wants a united chorus at 11am on Tuesday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Wam also shared a video featuring the national anthem - with its words written phonetically in both Arabic and English - to encourage as many people as possible to take part.

What is the national anthem?

The UAE's national anthem is called Ishy Bilady, which translates to Long Live My Country.

It was performed for the first time at a concert in Abu Dhabi in 1972 marking the first anniversary of the formation of the UAE and heralded the start of National Day celebrations that continue to this day.

It was the melody only on this occasion, for the words were not added until 1986.

The UAE national anthem has served as a stirring source of pride and a symbol of unity in the years since.

In honour of the UAE's 48th National Day in 2019, musicians from ten countries played the harp, oud, trumpet, violin, piano and balalaika, a traditional Russian string instrument, from locations all over the world in a spectacular rendition of the UAE national anthem.

The national anthem is played each morning at many schools across the country and is also performed when world leaders and other dignitaries hold official engagements in the Emirates.

Flying the flag

Pride and patriotism will be on full display as a long weekend in honour of National Day draws to a close on Tuesday. Public and private sectors were granted paid leave on Monday and Tuesday – making for a four-day break for many - to allow them to immerse themselves in celebrations.

The holiday is observed each year to mark the founding of the UAE in 1971.

The 54th National Day show will be broadcast live across the seven emirates to encourage the public to come together to mark the milestone moment a nation was born.

Fireworks will light up the UAE skies in celebration of National Day. Victor Besa / The National

A series of dazzling firework displays will light up the skies this week, with many being held from Monday until Wednesday.

Firework displays in Abu Dhabi will be held at Yas Bay Waterfront, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Al Ain Square, Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall.

Global Village will be hosting a display in Dubai. The popular family attraction will host fireworks at 9pm daily from December 1 to 3. Additionally, a UAE-themed drone show will be held on December 2 and 3, immediately after the fireworks.

Elsewhere in the emirate, firework shows will take place at JBR The Beach, Dubai Festival City Mall, Hatta, Souk Al Seef and Bluewaters Dubai.

