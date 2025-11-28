UAE prepares for long weekend of National Day celebrations

The UAE's National Day approaches with much of the country enjoying an extended four-day weekend to mark the occasion on Tuesday, December 2.

The holiday, also known as Eid Al Etihad, is marked each year to celebrate the founding of the UAE in 1971.

Various celebration events have been announced around the country. Fireworks displays will be held in Abu Dhabi at Yas Waterworld on Yas Island, TeamLab Phenomena, Qasr Al Watan, Al Qana, Hudayriyat Island and Emirates Heritage Village.

For those in Dubai, there will be festivities at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, City Centre Mirdif, Expo City Dubai, Al Fahidi historical neighbourhood, Hatta Heritage Village and Etihad Museum.

In Sharjah, celebrations will take place at Al Layyah Canal, Kalba Kayak and Adventure Cafe and venues under the umbrella of Sharjah Museums Authority in Sharjah, Kalba and Khor Fakkan.

Official broadcast

The 54th National Day show will be live across the seven emirates to encourage citizens and residents to unite in celebration of the birth of the nation.

The venue and details of this year's show have yet to be announced, but organisers released a list of locations where it will be broadcast.

Updated information will be shared on the official Eid Al Etihad website and related social media channels in advance of the event.

Abu Dhabi: The official Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be screened in Khalifa City, Al Falah City, Al Shamkha City, as well as at various majlis in the emirate.

Al Dhafra: The show will be broadcast at Madinat Zayed Public Park, Liwa Oasis, Al Shahbana Park in Al Sila, Harat Parks in Bida Al Mutawa, the public park on Delma Island, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi, and Majlis Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi.

Al Ain: The show will be available at Al Ain International Airport area, Majlis Al Toiwayyah, Majlis Al Masoudi, Majlis Al Fou’ah and Majlis Al Maqam.

Dubai: People can join celebrations and watch the official ceremony at Al Khawaneej, Global Village and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Sharjah: The public can enjoy the ceremony at Al Suyoh Park and Kshisha Park.

Ajman: The show will be broadcast at Marsa Ajman, Al Jurf Family Park, and Al Warqa Park.

Umm Al Quwain: There will be a screening at Al Khor Waterfront.

Ras Al Khaimah: The ceremony will be beamed live at Corniche Al Qawasim and the RAK Flagpole.

Fujairah: The live ceremony will be broadcast at Umbrella Beach.

Global Village will host three nights of firework displays. Antonie Robertson / The National

Fireworks displays

Firework displays in Abu Dhabi will be held at Yas Bay Waterfront, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Al Ain Square, Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall.

Global Village will be hosting a display in Dubai. The popular family attraction will have fireworks at 9pm daily from December 1 to 3. Additionally, a UAE-themed drone show will be held on December 2 and 3, immediately after the fireworks.

Elsewhere in the emirate, you will also find firework shows to mark at JBR The Beach, Dubai Festival City Mall, Hatta, Souk Al Seef and Bluewaters Dubai.

National Day rules

Earlier this week, authorities set out safety guidelines for the public, to ensure National Day celebrations run smoothly. People have been urged to fly the flag proudly but avoid blaring out loud music and spray-painting their vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior said the regulations were in place to ensure the well-being of road users and to curb conduct that could endanger lives or property.

The ministry urged the public not to cause traffic congestion and gave a warning about the risks of performing stunts or other reckless behaviour.

It said stickers should not be put on the body of cars and windshields. Making modifications that increase engine noise or adding accessories that can hamper visibility is also banned.

The use of spray-paint by drivers, passengers and pedestrians is also prohibited. Playing loud music and anthems is forbidden, except for those approved for National Day celebrations.

Obscuring or covering licence plates, changing the vehicle's colour and tinting or darkening windscreens is also prohibited.

Shops selling decorations have been urged to abide by the regulations. They were barred from displaying any stickers or flags except for the UAE flag or approved stickers.

The ministry said legal action would be taken against anyone flouting the rules.

It called on members of the community to “co-operate and celebrate with a spirit of patriotism and responsibility, reflecting the civilised image of the UAE and its unwavering commitment to safety and mutual respect on the roads”.

Free parking

There is often free public parking during Eid Al Etihad. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has said no charges will be levied across public parking areas, excluding multistorey car parks and Al Khail Gate (N-365) paid parking zone, on both Monday December 1, and Tuesday, December 2.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.