President Sheikh Mohamed pardons more than 2,930 prisoners before UAE National Day

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, releases 366 inmates

November 27, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 2,937 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's 54th National Day.

Sheikh Mohamed will also cover the cost of fines incurred by the inmates as part of their sentencing.

The humanitarian gesture is intended to give offenders a chance to start a new life and reintegrate into their families and communities.

“The initiative is part of the President’s broader efforts to promote stability, social cohesion and opportunities for rehabilitation,” state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE leaders free thousands of prisoners every year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and events such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, also released 366 prisoners before Eid Al Etihad, for “good conduct and behaviour”, reported the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, pardoned 129 prisoners in honour of the occasion.

