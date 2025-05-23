Dubai inmates sow seeds of rehabilitation on prison farm

Growing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/05/05/gardening-uae-summer-plants/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/05/05/gardening-uae-summer-plants/">fruits and vegetables</a> on a farm is not something you immediately associate with the life of convicted criminals serving their sentences. However, that is how some <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/27/sheikh-mohamed-pardons-more-than-2000-prisoners-ahead-of-uaes-national-day-eid-al-etihad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/27/sheikh-mohamed-pardons-more-than-2000-prisoners-ahead-of-uaes-national-day-eid-al-etihad/">prisoners</a> in Dubai are spending their time in an unlikely agricultural and rehabilitation project at a farm in Al Awir. More than 300 inmates have already part in Hasad, the Arabic word for harvest. The project is designed to equip prisoners from Dubai Central Jail with skills to help them integrate back into society. Prisoners farming in Dubai is nothing new: in 2021, <i>The National</i> visited a previous farm at Dubai Central Jail. What is different now is the scale of the project – the farm, which opened last year, covers 9,600 square metres, expanded from the 224 sq m of the previous site. “Inmates learn to cultivate a variety of crops using climate-smart techniques that conserve water and reduce carbon emissions,” said Lt Col Mohammed Al Obeidli, director of the inmate education and training department at Dubai Police, who oversees the project. “The inmate learn how to run a farm and can use his farm management skills after release.” The farm has 14 greenhouses, a classroom and an expanse of fields. Since its inception, the Hasad farm has produced impressive yields, including 294kg of hot peppers, 1.5 tonnes of capsicum, 15 tonnes of tomatoes and 67 tonnes of cucumbers. The harvest has generated Dh900,000 ($245,030), which is reinvested into other rehabilitation programmes and educational drives within the institutions. "About 2 per cent of the revenue goes to maintain the farm and buy supplies,” said Lt Col Al Obeidli. "We save the revenue for the inmates who leave the prison and wanted to start an agriculture project such as a farm or shop selling agricultural tools. The project is not just about crops, it’s about cultivating new lives. “The farm has pipes to supply the plants with major elements for growth such as phosphorus, potassium, calcium and sulphur. The greenhouses have sensors for temperatures controlled by computer,” he added. “Our plan is to add more crops in the future such as okra and zucchini.” <i>The National</i> visited the farm to inmates who work the land from 6.30am to 10.30am. For one, who is serving nine years behind bars for bribery and forging official documents, Hasad has planted the seeds of a brighter future. “I never thought I’d find purpose again,” a 31-year-old inmate identified as N said<i>.</i> “Working with my hands, learning about sustainable agriculture, this programme has changed my mindset. When I leave, I want to start a farm of my own. “I learn about plants diseases and how to extract seeds. I watch the plants from the early stages until they grow and produce crops. It's like watching my own baby growing." A second inmate who is serving 15 years for murder said growing plants and harvesting the crops had changed his mentality and given him hope. “I never thought that one day I will like working or running a farm. I’m a new person now,” the 30-year-old inmate identified as S said. “I deeply regret my sin. It was a huge mistake and I felt my life ended, but with this project I have hope and faith that I can return to society as a productive and good person.” Lt Col Al Obeidli said the project started as a small idea that grew into a reality. He said the force has agreements with food companies to supply hypermarkets and restaurants with crops. “Funded with Dh3.2 million from charitable contributions, the Hasad Project represents a bold shift in correctional philosophy,” he said. "By merging innovation, sustainability and social responsibility, Dubai Police are leading the way in redefining rehabilitation." The project is aligned with the Plant the Emirates programme, a strategy launched last year to boost the country's agriculture sector and help address food security issues.