Sheikh Mohamed pardons more than 2,000 prisoners ahead of UAE's national day Eid Al Etihad

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 53rd national day, Eid Al Etihad.
Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates, state news agency Wam reported.
The humanitarian gesture is intended to give those offenders an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate into their families and communities. The UAE leaders free thousands of prisoners every year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and events such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 683 inmates of various nationalities, while Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, pardoned 118 prisoners.
Eid Al Etihad marks the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE, which took place on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form the country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.
A ceremony will be held in Al Ain City on Monday, December 2, the organising committee for the 53rd annual celebration has announced.
Private and public sector employees will enjoy a long weekend for Eid Al Etihad. Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, will be paid holidays, the government has said, with regular working hours resuming on Wednesday, December 4.
