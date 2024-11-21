Al Ain showcases the UAE's commitment to sustainability, according to Aysha Al Nuaimi, the organising committee’s head of communications. Photo: Wam
UAE National Day 2024 official ceremony to be held in Al Ain City

People across the UAE can tune in to the live broadcast on December 2

November 21, 2024

