UAE National Day 2024 official ceremony to be held in Al Ain City

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/national-day-2024-when/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad's </a>official ceremony will be held in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain/" target="_blank">Al Ain City</a> on Monday, December 2, the organising committee for the 53rd annual celebration has announced. Also known as Union Day or National Day, it marks the anniversary of the foundation of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, which took place on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> joined a few months later in February 1972. A live broadcast of the ceremony will be live-streamed across local TV channels alongside Eid Al Etihad’s YouTube channel, website, cinemas and selected public areas, state news agency Wam reported. Viewing locations will be set up throughout the Emirates, which will be announced soon. This year’s ceremony will focus on the legacy of the country’s founding fathers. “Al Ain holds significant historical importance that dates back thousands of years,” Aysha Al Nuaimi, the organising committee’s head of communications, said. “It is a city where nature and heritage intertwine seamlessly, showcasing the UAE's commitment to sustainability.” “Rooted in centuries-old traditions, Al Ain’s natural environment and historical landmarks are treasures of Emirati heritage,” she added. “Combined with modern sustainability initiatives, Al Ain has transformed into a beacon of environmental stewardship, preserving its natural beauty while embracing progress to inspire future generations.” Emiratis and residents are gearing up for a long weekend, with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/13/uae-national-day-2024-discounts/" target="_blank">host of celebrations</a> lined up from December 1 to showcase the nation's rich cultural diversity. From cultural celebrations and concerts to spectacular parades and fireworks, several events have been lined up. Malls around the nation will be decked out in UAE colours and themes, with special discounts on offer to mark the festivities.