President Sheikh Mohamed celebrates UAE Flag Day

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, back centre, stands for the UAE national anthem. Seen with Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Ahmed Mohamed Al Humairi, Secretary General of the UAE Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Mohamed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Humaid bin Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the UAE Minister of Presidential Affairs; Samira Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority