President Sheikh Mohamed celebrates UAE Flag Day

President Sheikh Mohamed was joined by high-achieving UAE students to celebrate the nation's 12th annual<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/flag-day-2024-colours/" target="_blank"> Flag Day</a> at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi. The UAE leader shared a video on Sunday of him raising the flag high at Qasr Al Hosn, as a military guard of honour was formed and talented learners watched on. Flag Day was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/05/18/sheikh-khalifas-medical-legacy-transformed-uaes-cancer-care/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khalifa</a> in 2004, and has become a staple of the UAE calendar. Every year, schools, businesses, government departments and individuals raise the flag in a show of patriotic pride and appreciation for the Emirates. "In honour of UAE Flag Day, we raised our nation’s flag with pride at Qasr Al Hosn, accompanied by top-achieving students from across the nation," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform, X. "With their determination and ambition, the next generation will continue to drive the UAE’s progress and keep our flag flying high." Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also took part in a Flag Day ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, along with a number of senior dignitaries. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, raised the flag at the grounds of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. He said Flag Day served as a symbol of national unity and offered an opportunity to reaffirm a sense of belonging and loyalty to the country, state news agency Wam reported. As the occasion this year fell on a Sunday, the Ruler of Dubai had called on the public to fly the flag in unison at 11am on Friday to ensure as many people as possible could show their support. On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed shared an uplifting message on social media in which he described the flag of the Emirates as a symbol of the union and of the country's "unity and strength". Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended a flag-raising ceremony at Etihad Museum in Dubai. "The UAE flag is more than just a symbol; it tells the story of our nation and our people," he wrote on X. "Today, and every day, we stand united in our pledge to uphold our loyalty to our leadership and serve our nation with devotion and determination." Schools also took the opportunity to mark the event on Friday, using it as an opportunity to offer a lesson on the rich history and values of the UAE. “Flag Day is really important for us as it helps us reinforce the values of the nation," said Alan Cocker, principal at British International School Abu Dhabi. “We see it as a symbol of identity and as a chance to reunite our community." Emirati pupils were invited to dress in national dress. “We will remind pupils and teach them about the value of the flag, how [it] was created and what the colours represent," the school said.