Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets members of Emirati Children's Parliament

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met with some members of the Emirati Children's Parliament, or ECP, on the sidelines of the first session of the new Federal National Council term in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed posed for photos with members of the ECP at Monday's event, state news agency Wam reported.

The ECP was created to encourage children to become involved in the decision-making process by providing a platform for them to express their opinions.

“Its key goal is to nurture a generation that can actively fulfil its social responsibilities and make meaningful contributions to community development and progress,” said Wam.

“It also aims to educate children about their rights and how they can protect themselves in accordance with the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood, the Child Protection Law (Wadeema), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).”

Also taking part in Monday's meeting with members of the ECP were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and Reem Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.