President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday discussed the UAE's development journey during high-level talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The leaders gathered at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi to review the nation's aspirations and efforts to further advance the well-being of its people, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting came the same day Sheikh Mohamed received King Abdullah II of Jordan, who arrived in Abu Dhabi to begin an official visit.

He was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport in the capital, state news agency Wam reported.

The Jordanian monarch's visit to the UAE comes after an invitation from Sheikh Mohamed and underscores the two leaders' deep commitment to strengthening ties between their nations.

The visit also aims to boost the development and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.