UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives King Abdullah of Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to begin a state visit.

He was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

The Jordanian monarch's visit to the UAE, which begins on Wednesday, comes after an invitation from Sheikh Mohamed and underscores their commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations, Wam said.

The visit also aims to boost the development and prosperity of the countries and their peoples.

The plane carrying King Abdullah was met by elements of the UAE Armed Forces, which escorted it until its arrival in the UAE capital.

An official reception was held for the king in Abu Dhabi.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed hosts iftar for Jordan's King Abdullah in Abu Dhabi

In attendance were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; and Humaid Obaid Khalifa, president of the Supreme Audit Institution.

King Abdullah was joined by Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah last met in August during the UAE leader's official visit to Amman, where the two men discussed several regional and international developments in a meeting held at Basman Palace.

The king last visited the Emirates in April, when Sheikh Mohamed hosted an iftar ahead of the Eid holiday.