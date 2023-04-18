President Sheikh Mohamed hosts iftar for Jordan's King Abdullah in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed held an iftar banquet in honour of Jordan's King Abdullah II in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The UAE leader hosted the visiting monarch and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah at Al Bateen Palace.

Sheikh Mohamed had earlier welcomed King Abdullah and his delegation on their arrival at Al Bateen Airport.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reviewed the long-standing ties which bind the Gulf neighbours during high-level talks.

They discussed existing partnerships which support the development of both nations.

The two exchanged greetings ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holiday and called for the health, happiness, stability and prosperity of the people of both the Emirates and Jordan.

A meeting was attended by a number of senior ministers, officials, sheikhs and citizens, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

King Abdullah regularly visits the UAE to help cement the strong links between the allies.

He made an official visit to Abu Dhabi in November, where he was again greeted by Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport on arrival.

In June, King Abdullah had talks with Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati Palace.

The two leaders reviewed opportunities for developing links in political, economic, investment and developmental fields.

King Abdullah also visited the UAE in February with his wife Queen Rania.