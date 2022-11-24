President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes King Abdullah of Jordan to Abu Dhabi

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for the start of an official visit.

He was greeted by President Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

During a meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed the close relations between the countries and various aspects of co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes to King Abdullah and the people of Jordan.

They reviewed opportunities for further co-operation, especially in development and economy.

The Jordanian monarch regularly visits the UAE, emphasising the long-standing ties between the Middle East nations.

In June, King Abdullah held high-level talks with Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati Palace.

The two leaders reviewed opportunities for developing links in political, economic, investment and developmental fields during the meeting.

King Abdullah also visited the Emirates in February with his wife Queen Rania.