Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes King Abdullah of Jordan to Abu Dhabi

King Abdullah and Queen Rania visited the UAE capital on Friday

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrive for lunch ahead of a meeting with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-CA, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 26, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
The National
Feb 25, 2022

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the monarch at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

The visit comes as King Abdullah and Queen Rania and a foundation in Haiti were on Friday named the joint winners of this year's Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Read more
Jordan expresses solidarity and support for UAE

The royal couple and the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty in Haiti (Fokal) will share the $1 million prize to enhance their humanitarian work.

Also present at the airport to welcome the Jordanian royals were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; and Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania were also in Abu Dhabi for an official visit in November.

The humanitarian work of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan – in pictures

Image 1 of 9
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan playing with a little boy on a visit to the Hussein Foundation for orphans in Amman in November 2003. AFP

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan playing with a little boy on a visit to the Hussein Foundation for orphans in Amman in November 2003. AFP

Updated: February 25th 2022, 3:44 PM
UAEAbu DhabiJordanKing Abdullah II
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Tanzania's president
An image that illustrates this article DP World concludes offer to buy South Africa’s Imperial Logistics
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes King Abdullah of Jordan to Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article UAE ministry launches system to help victims of domestic abuse