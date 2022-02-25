Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes King Abdullah of Jordan to Abu Dhabi

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the monarch at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

The visit comes as King Abdullah and Queen Rania and a foundation in Haiti were on Friday named the joint winners of this year's Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Read more Jordan expresses solidarity and support for UAE

The royal couple and the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty in Haiti (Fokal) will share the $1 million prize to enhance their humanitarian work.

Also present at the airport to welcome the Jordanian royals were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; and Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania were also in Abu Dhabi for an official visit in November.

The humanitarian work of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan – in pictures